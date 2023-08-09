Legislation that would allow West Virginia to take over regulation of certain radioactive materials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission failed in the special legislative session that ended Tuesday night.
The state Senate never took up House Bill 113 after the House of Delegates fast-tracked the legislation to passage Sunday.
HB 113 and its Senate version, Senate Bill 1013, comprised one of eight out of 44 legislative priorities listed in Gov. Jim Justice’s Sunday special session call the Legislature didn’t pass legislation to address. SB 1013 stalled after it was laid over on a second reading in the Senate Monday.
The failures of HB 113 and SB 1013 come after nearly identical legislation, HB 2896, died in the Senate in the 2023 regular legislative session in March.
Justice’s special session call directed the Legislature to consider making West Virginia “agreement state” with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, transfer responsibility for sources of radiation from other state agencies to the Department of Environmental Protection and establish a state radiation regulatory system.
Agreement states assume the authority to regulate other materials, like disposal of certain radioactive material, and most uranium and thorium ores and product from mining and milling.
The special session’s stalled legislation would have transferred authority to regulate radioactive materials from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the Department of Environmental Protection. The Legislature passed a bill into law this year that will split the DHHR into three separate departments.
The legislation would have given the DEP the power to license and inspect medical, academic and industrial uses of some radioactive materials.
HB 113 passed the House in a 77-4 vote Sunday evening. Delegate Jordan Bridges, R-Logan; Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo; Assistant Majority Whip Anita Hall, R-McDowell; and Assistant Majority Whip Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, voted against the bill.
Noting in March the DEP didn’t have a position on HB 2896, Wandling said during an Environmental Protection Advisory Council meeting that it had become obvious toward the end of the regular session HB 2896 would “incur a ton of costs that the Legislature hadn’t anticipated” when it was drafted.
“This bill popped up, like, day one of session and there was no chance to do any kind of groundwork or lay the foundation for any of this,” Wandling said during the March 30 meeting.
HB 2896 drew opposition during the regular session for provisions that would have allowed the DEP to acquire lands to be designated as radioactive waste material sites, convey or lease lands for nuclear storage, and enter into an agreement with the federal government to assume perpetual maintenance of lands used as custodial sites for radioactive material or atomic energy development.
The Senate Economic Development Committee stripped those provisions away from the bill before it stalled. HB 113 and SB 1013 did not include them.
But West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser also criticized the idea of giving the DEP radioactive material regulatory authority for potentially causing “mission drift” for the agency that would draw it away from outdoor environmental regulation.
Under the bills that died Tuesday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would have retained regulatory authority over nuclear power plants and research reactors, high-level waste handling and disposal and large quantities of special nuclear material, a category that includes plutonium, uranium and uranium-233, a non-naturally occurring isotope of uranium.
There are 39 agreement states, and three others, including West Virginia, have submitted a letter of intent to become one, according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission data.
The Atomic Energy Act of 1954 allows the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to assist states that aim to become agreement states. Kentucky became the first agreement state in 1962. All states bordering West Virginia are agreement states.
In a September interim legislative session meeting, a Nuclear Regulatory Commission representative explained to lawmakers how West Virginia can take over regulation from the commission of some uses of radioactive materials.
Duncan White, senior health physicist at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, reported to lawmakers that there were 166 licensees with locations of use and 622 generally licensed devices at 73 facilities requiring registration in West Virginia.
Generally licensed devices contain radioactive material used to measure or control the thickness or chemical composition of certain items. They include density and fill-level gauges, as well as exit signs.
The commission collected $1.3 million from licensees in fiscal year 2021, according to White.
“[W]e would like to keep that $1.3 million local,” House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers said in January in explaining the intent of HB 2896, which was led in sponsorship by committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood.
A DEP-submitted fiscal note for the introduced version of HB 2896 estimated the bill would have cost $1.23 million in 2024 and $1.1 million every year after, observing the bill would have created “a whole new division” under the DEP requiring a complete staff of inspectors and office personnel.
The DEP said if license and permit fees don’t cover oversight costs, the agency didn’t have funding to cover any cost overage.
“Where is the funding and staffing coming from?” West Virginia Environmental Council Communications Coordinator Jillian Welsh asked about HB 113 and SB 1013 in an email Monday.
HB 113 and SB 1013 would have required the DEP to provide compensation, office space, staff and office equipment as needed to carry out its new regulatory duties.
Akers told the Energy and Manufacturing Committee in January perhaps 10 DHHR employees worked in areas covered by HB 2896 but weren’t all full-time workers. HB 2896 wouldn’t transfer any employees between departments, Akers told the committee.
HB 113 and SB 1013 would have created a Radiation Advisory Board consisting of the secretaries of the DEP, the new Department of Health to be split from the DHHR starting next year, the state Department of Homeland Security or their designees, plus four governor appointees.
The governor appointees would have to have been from industry and academia with training in radiology, medicine, radiation or other sciences.
The board would have made recommendations to the DEP to establish and oversee radiation regulation programs and set up fee schedules for licensures and registrations required, per the legislation.
As the state’s designated radiation control agency, the DEP would have had to develop programs for evaluating and controlling hazards associated with radiation sources and maintaining license files. All X-ray machines would have to have been registered with the DEP.
Violators of licensing or registration provisions would have been subject to a DEP-imposed civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation, with each day a violation occurred counting as a separate offense.