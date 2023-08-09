Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Radioactive bill fails

Led by Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, the West Virginia House of Delegates voted nearly unanimously for legislation that would make the state responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials during the special legislative session that ended Tuesday night. But the Senate never took up the bill.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

Legislation that would allow West Virginia to take over regulation of certain radioactive materials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission failed in the special legislative session that ended Tuesday night.

The state Senate never took up House Bill 113 after the House of Delegates fast-tracked the legislation to passage Sunday.

