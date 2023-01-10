Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia lawmakers have received an audit report recommending they and other state officials act to ensure that agreements paying dividends for forest landowners who sequester carbon don’t overlap with a tax incentive program for forest landowners.

The report warns it’s possible that the tax incentive program for which over 2 million acres statewide qualify, the Managed Timberland Program, overlaps with carbon offset agreements that enable the carbon sequestered by landowners in those agreements to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits.

