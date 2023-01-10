West Virginia lawmakers have received an audit report recommending they and other state officials act to ensure that agreements paying dividends for forest landowners who sequester carbon don’t overlap with a tax incentive program for forest landowners.
The report warns it’s possible that the tax incentive program for which over 2 million acres statewide qualify, the Managed Timberland Program, overlaps with carbon offset agreements that enable the carbon sequestered by landowners in those agreements to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits.
Assistant State Forester Jeremy McGill estimated at a Post Audits Subcommittee meeting of state lawmakers Sunday that there are 400,000 acres of overlap between the Managed Timberland Program and carbon offset agreements, which have grown more common in West Virginia between in recent years as out-of-state companies seek to slash their net carbon emissions to become more environmentally sustainable.
Post Audit Division representative Mike Jones told the committee that in many instances, carbon offset agreements require activities that conflict with the purpose of the Managed Timberland Program, making them ineligible for the latter program.
The Managed Timberland Program allows harvesting that supports regeneration, according to the state Division of Forestry that oversees the program.
West Virginia Forestry Association executive director Eric Carlson told state lawmakers at a committee meeting last year that some companies are coming into the carbon market with “no-cut” contracts in which landowners defer harvesting for a period of time and get compensated for that period.
A greenhouse gas reduction program overseen by the California Air Resources Board under which many carbon offset agreements are struck allows timber harvesting.
Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, has said that private carbon offset deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
“One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of a centralized record of the carbon capture agreements in effect,” Jones told the Post Audits Subcommittee Sunday.
Without a record of carbon offset agreements, Jones said, there’s no way to ensure landowners aren’t improperly receiving a Managed Timberland Program classification while under a separate, conflicting carbon offset pact. The state thus can’t be assured that all property taxes are assessed accurately and paid, or if landowners are improperly getting a reduced tax rate, Jones said.
Neither state code nor state legislative rules explicitly address carbon offset agreements, Jones noted.
The audit report recommended the Legislature consider amending state code to clarify the classification of carbon offset agreements to be recorded on property deeds and require county assessors to report conservation easements in their counties to the State Tax Department annually.
The report also recommended the Division of Forestry and the West Virginia State Tax Department update communications to Managed Timberland Program participants indicating property involved in carbon offset agreements that prohibit managed timberland activities can’t be classified as managed timberland.
House Bill 4483 requiring state registration for carbon offset agreements stalled in that chamber during last year’s regular legislative session. The bill also would have set a maximum time length for such agreements of 40 years, though that maximum was initially set at 30 years.
After last year’s regular legislative session ended in March, the Division of Forestry added a box that Managed Timberland applicants could check indicating whether the property they’re enrolling in also is enrolled in a carbon offset agreement.
McGill said he will provide lawmakers how many acres by county that landowners reported they were enrolled in both the Managed Timberland Program and a carbon offset agreement in the next two weeks.
“That’s wonderful. That is … doable for us,” Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, replied during the subcommittee’s meeting, suggesting he intends for the Legislature to act on the issue during the 60-day legislative session that begins Wednesday. “If you would have told me two months, well, that doesn’t do us much good for this 60-day session.”
Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
The audit from the state Post Audit Division found that out of 12.2 million forestland acres in West Virginia, 2.6 million are Managed Timberland acres, while 616,000 are known carbon offset acres mostly in the southern and central parts of the state.
The audit report recommended the Legislature give rulemaking authority to the Division of Forestry for its role in the Managed Timberland Program, noting that state code provides the Tax Department authority to promulgate the legislative rule for the Managed Timberland Program.
“We’re hoping that in the legislative session, we do get some policy directive that will kind of give us a little more latitude,” McGill said in a phone interview Tuesday, reporting that the Division of Forestry lacks the legislative authority to require that landowners applying for Managed Timberland Program status report carbon offset agreements.
Managed Timberland Program requirements include a minimum of 10 contiguous wooded acres, a prepared forest management plan and no harvesting activities until a management plan is in place.
State lawmakers sitting on the Joint Standing Energy Committee largely expressed concern about carbon offset agreements during their meeting Monday after a presentation from Shirley on the topic, viewing that acres committed to such agreements are a threat to the state’s timber industry.