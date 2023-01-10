West Virginia environmentalists, clean energy advocates and renewable energy developers want community solar.
The most vocal state lawmakers on the Joint Standing Committee on Energy do not.
“[Y]ou’re giving a false story to the nation, to the world,” Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, told one of the speakers who presented their cases for why the state should enable community solar during a committee meeting Monday.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
Experts say community solar saves residential consumers about 10% in electricity costs. Proponents say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people who are unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
Dan Conant, founder and CEO of Solar Holler, a Shepherdstown-based solar installer, predicted that community solar would save families in American Electric Power territory $450 a year in electricity costs.
“Those savings get even bigger when you’re talking about businesses that are trying to control their budgets,” Conant said.
Richard Caperton, vice president of policy and market development for Arcadia, a renewable energy services company that finds customers for community solar projects, characterized community solar as a potential economic boon for West Virginia.
“[M]ost exciting is that all of this can be done with private investment,” Caperton said. “It’s not utility dollars. It’s not ratepayer dollars. It’s not West Virginia taxpayer dollars. These are private dollars from in state and out of state that would come and spend billions of dollars in West Virginia.”
Conant estimated a bill that stalled during last year’s regular legislative session that would have established community solar in West Virginia would create roughly 12,000 jobs over the next 10 years in the state.
That bill, House Bill 4561, was led in sponsorship by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and stalled in the House and Energy Manufacturing Committee.
West Virginia is among the majority of states that haven’t adopted legislation to enable community solar.
To support the Department of Energy’s definition of community solar, state lawmakers would have to approve a third-party market that requires project developers and utilities to meet regulations to enroll customers and add community solar installations.
As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar deployment, according to the Department of Energy.
Community solar would allow renters, owners of shaded properties and low-to-moderate-income customers far greater access to solar energy.
“It’s not just people who can’t put solar panels [on their homes] but also people that may not have the means to make capital investments in their home to install energy efficiency technologies,” Caperton said.
Nancy Bruns, executive chair of the Dickinson Group, a company with diverse investments and multigenerational roots in the Kanawha Valley that has five utility-scale solar projects in the PJM interconnection queue, also lobbied support for community solar.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
Bruns argued that the PJM backlog coupled with growing corporate demands for renewable energy offerings in West Virginia has an obvious solution.
“[W]e need to figure out an answer to this, and we feel that community solar is the answer,” Bruns said.
Bruns alluded to an observation from state Department of Economic Development Executive Director Mike Graney at a Charleston energy conference last month that businesses eyeing West Virginia for development are demanding renewable energy rather than asking for it. Graney indicated support for community solar.
While community solar expanded exponentially outside West Virginia’s borders, state lawmakers focused on allowing other solar deployment.
In 2020, the Legislature approved Senate Bill 583, a measure that opened up the state to utility-scale solar development.
Last year, the Legislature invited rooftop solar development. House Bill 3310 exempted solar power purchase agreements from the state Public Service Commission’s jurisdiction. Under a power purchase agreement, a developer arranges design, permitting, financing and installation of a solar energy system on a customer’s property at little or no cost.
But solar’s footprint in West Virginia remains smaller than in most of the rest of the country.
West Virginia ranks 48th nationally in installed solar, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. The state ranked 45th in 2021. West Virginia ranked 47th in solar jobs in 2021. Only eight states are projected to add less solar over the next five years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Community solar is growing quickly where it’s been encouraged to grow.
More community solar capacity was installed from 2020 through 2021 than in the previous 14 years combined, according to National Renewable Energy Laboratory data.
But Republican lawmakers on the Joint Standing Energy Committee, including Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chair Randy Smith, R-Tucker, met the speakers’ pitches for community solar with scorn.
“[I]sn’t it just sort of a smoke-and-mirrors thing at this time?” Smith asked about solar energy.
Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, asked repeatedly about rooftop solar expenses despite community solar’s design avoid those expenses.
“[T]hat’s one of the purposes of community solar is to give people that option so they don’t have to make that costly investment in their house,” Caperton said.
“OK, I’ll just stick with the coal,” Reynolds responded.
Phillips railed against what he argued were unfair subsidies for solar energy, while Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, raised concern about power procurement on days that aren’t sunny.
“[W]e’re talking about whether we’re going to have an all-of-the-above energy offering or not,” replied Adam Edelen, founder and CEO of Edelen Renewables, a Lexington, Kentucky-based solar developer.
Edelen Renewables has developed coal-to-solar projects on abandoned mines and decommissioned coal generation power plants.
“There is no capital expansion going on anywhere in the manufacturing or technology space that doesn’t contemplate — and go beyond contemplating — that doesn’t require renewable energy being at least a part of that offering,” Edelen said.