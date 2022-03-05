Kelly Blair lost his oldest brother and uncle in mining accidents. Recently, he almost lost something else he values.
“I’m passionate about my job,” Blair said. “If you take away my ability to enforce, I can’t do my job.”
Blair is a state mine inspector for the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. He is trained to spot safety hazards. He perceived a severe one in House Bill 4840.
So he spoke out at a public hearing on HB 4840 in the West Virginia House of Delegates chamber Monday, excoriating the bill that would take away enforcement authority from the office that enforces the state’s mining laws in addition to conducting industrywide training and certifying mine employees.
The legislation would remove the office’s power to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards.
House Bill 4840 would strike out statutory references in current law to “inspections” and “orders,” renaming them “visits” and “recommendations,” respectively.
“Go ask these people that have miners in their family, ask them if they want us to lose our power,” Blair said during his turn at the lectern.
Twenty-one miners and other mine safety advocates joined Blair in sounding off against the bill during the hearing, which took place just hours after West Virginia suffered its second mining accident fatality of 2022 at a McDowell County mine. Just one speaker -- the president of the West Virginia Coal Association -- spoke in support of the bill.
HB 4840’s sudden momentum toward passage in the House after it originated in a legislative committee the previous week collapsed. The House abandoned the bill, declining to take it up before Wednesday’s deadline for passing bills out of their house of origin.
“Coal miners’ voices were heard loud and clear,” United Mine Workers of America director of health and safety Josh Roberts said in an emailed statement.
But conflict between the bill’s proponents and those who defend the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training’s enforcement power still looms over the office’s future.
One of HB 4840’s sponsors, Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, persisted in backing the bill after the hearing, arguing that mine workers would benefit from reshaping the office to focus on training and industry assistance rather than state mine law enforcement.
HB 4840’s lead sponsor, House Government Organization Committee Chair Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, has expressed interest in coming up with a reworked version of the bill next year. Steele, who did not respond to a request for comment, had filed proposed amendments to the bill never considered by the House that would rescind the original bill’s weakening of apprentice training requirements.
But the amendments would have kept the office’s mine law enforcement authority eliminated in the bill.
Government Organization Committee Vice Chair Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, and Assistant Majority Whip Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, joined Burkhammer and Steele in sponsoring a bill introduced earlier in the session that would abolish the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. HB 4254 has never gained traction, languishing in the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
Steele suggested during a House floor discussion of HB 4840 last month that there are more than enough state and federal inspectors for coal mines in West Virginia.
Like the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration inspects mines and assesses penalties to mine operators and individual miners.
“We do have some duplication here,” Steele said.
But many key state mining laws are more stringent than those at the federal level, and opponents of HB 4840 praised the performance of state mine inspectors.
The safety stakes for any future changes to Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training enforcement authority are high.
“The state’s mining laws become meaningless without the ability for the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training to enforce those laws,” Roberts said.
'The most responsive inspectors we have'
A 2018 state legislative audit concluded that office’s enforcement program should continue despite duplication with the Mine safety and Health Administration.
The report from the West Virginia Legislative Auditor Performance Evaluation and Research Division noted West Virginia was one of 13 states with state-level mine inspection functions concurrent with the federal government.
The review noted that West Virginia’s mine safety regulations are state-specific and enforced timelier than those at the federal level.
Harrison County coal miner James Hansen lauded the responsiveness of state mine inspectors at Monday’s hearing.
“State inspectors are the most responsive inspectors we have,” Hansen said. “They are the fastest ways to get our issues dealt with. Whenever we find a hazardous condition, it could be five days before you see the feds.”
The legislative auditor report observed that the West Virginia office’s ability to react more quickly to changes in the mining industry through enforcement of state-implemented regulations provides more safety than if the MSHA was the only regulatory agency.
The review also cited instances of MSHA failing to conduct required inspections, recalling a 2007 Department of Labor Office of Inspector General report that MSHA did not complete 125 inspections (19%) for Southern West Virginia coal mines in fiscal year 2006 alone.
The report also observed that West Virginia code requires Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training mine inspectors to have at least five years of practical experience in coal mines, at least two years of which were in state mines. Mining experience is not required to become a MSHA inspector.
“Previous experience in coal mines, especially in mines located in the state, allows MHST inspectors specialized knowledge of the mines they are inspecting,” the review noted.
'You’re cutting off my right hand'
From fiscal years 2011 through 2021, the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training has issued penalty assessments in more than 30,000 cases resulting in payment of $22.9 million.
Steele suggested on the House floor that mine operators could be more receptive to “input” from state regulators if they know regulators won’t fine them after they reveal areas where safety improvements are needed.
Mine safety officials don’t buy that argument. They say the threat of financial consequences is essential to motivating coal companies to ensure safe mines.
“This all comes down to the bottom dollar,” Steve Zimmerman, a safety committeeman at a Harrison County coal mine, said at the public hearing on HB 4840.
Zimmerman said he conducts monthly mine safety inspections, and has found reporting of hazardous mine conditions he submitted to mine management in the trash.
Zimmerman noted he can email the same report to state inspectors.
“They come promptly,” Zimmerman said. “They find a hazardous condition and they cite the company.”
For Zimmerman, that’s when hitting coal companies committing safety violations comes in handy.
“When the company has to pay for such conditions, the hazards get remedied,” Zimmerman said. “They get fixed. The miners are safer.”
“If coal companies always did what was right, we wouldn’t need inspectors to write violations to keep mines safe. Ask the widows and orphans from Sago, Aracoma, Farmington, Buffalo Creek and Upper Big Branch if coal companies always do what is right,” UMWA representative and third-generation coal miner Chad Francis said during the hearing on HB 4840.
Francis was referencing sites of mine-related disasters from 1968 to 2010 that left 246 people dead.
A Gazette-Mail analysis of Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data in July found that coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice were assessed about $200,000 in fines by the office for about 200 state mine safety violations since 2018. That includes $107,500 for two violations of a statute requiring operators to immediately notify an inspector of an accident or serious personal injury.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on HB 4840 prior to the bill’s abandonment in the House.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton, the lone supporter of HB 4840 at Monday’s hearing, said his organization pursued a restructuring of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training under the bill given what he called a strong federal mine safety inspection presence in West Virginia.
An Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on HB 4840. A spokesman for the Department of Commerce housing the office declined comment on the bill.
“When you stop the state inspectors from citing violations, you’re cutting off my right hand,” Zimmerman said. “These are the people I rely on every day to keep my brothers safe, my sisters safe.”
Safety rollbacks shelved
HB 4840 would have discarded a requirement that governor nominees to the state mine safety board representing operators have experience in “health and safety,” and gotten rid of a provision allowing for inspectors to examine mines with no advance notice.
The bill would have eliminated a provision allowing miners to request the office have an immediate investigation made when they believe dangerous conditions exist, instead only permitting miners to ask the office to work with mine management regarding safety concerns, unless there is a concern of imminent danger.
“If you're not going to vote no on this bill, at least give mine rescue some additional training and funding, because you're going to need it,” Roberts said at the HB 4840 hearing.
But HB 4840 would have enabled a limit to mine rescue team availability.
Existing law provides for a mine rescue team to be set up for all mines with no backup team available within a one-hour drive to the mine. HB 4840 would have established that an office mine rescue team would be available for mines only if requested in writing by the mine operator.
Backers of HB 4840 characterized the bill as a pro-training measure. But the bill would have raised the threshold for triggering additional training at a mine from a single finding of a pattern of conduct creating a mine hazard to a “series of recommendations” indicating such a pattern.
One of HB 4840’s most heavily criticized provisions would have reduced the experience required for an apprentice to be certified as an underground or surface miner from six to three months.
The bill also would have reduced the amount of time for an apprentice to work within sight and sound of a mine foreman or experienced miner from their first 120 days of mine employment to their first 90 days.
“I would say that is a rollback in training, not an advancement in training,” Roberts said.
Heeding horrifying history
The House’s abandonment of HB 4840 Wednesday marked a turnaround from the day before, when it voted 65-24 against postponing consideration of the bill indefinitely.
But Wednesday yielded a history lesson on the House floor instead.
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, cited a list of mine disasters compiled on the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training website spanning from 1884 to 2010.
“If you read the description, some of them are explosion, some of them are suffocation,” Fleischauer said. “It’s really kind of horrifying.”
The list classified accidents killing five or more employees from 1884 to 1961, and accidents killing three or more employees from 1961 to date, as disasters.
The list consists of 121 disasters that left an estimated 2,676 dead.
“Giving mining operators guidelines and simply making recommendations does not work,” Roberts said. “History has shown us that.”
The future of mine safety in West Virginia could hinge on whether the Legislature agrees.
“[W]hen the company has to pay for it, this is what happens -- safety happens,” Zimmerman said. “So guys, this isn’t hard. This isn’t a hard issue.”