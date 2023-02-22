Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Flood legislation sponsor

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is lead sponsor of a bill aimed at strengthening West Virginia’s flood resiliency.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A West Virginia Senate committee has approved a bill that would create a trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential but not required $40 million allocation.

The Senate Economic Development Committee on Wednesday approved Senate Bill 677, which would establish the West Virginia Flood Resiliency Trust Fund to be administered by the state resiliency officer.

