Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Frustrated with the Legislature’s inability to pass laws restricting abortions, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates announced he plans to challenge Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the chamber’s top leadership position next year.

House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced his intention to seek the speaker position in a statement reported by Lootpress.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you