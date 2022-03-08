With reluctance and admitting it needed more information on the fiscal implications of the bill, the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee has advanced to the full Senate a measure designed to more properly value oil and gas wells for property tax assessments.
The committee on Tuesday approved House Bill 4336, which would again change the methodology the state uses for oil and gas property tax valuation after a law the Legislature passed last year proved unpopular with both the industry and county governments.
Just prior to the committee voting to advance the bill, Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, requested that State Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby and Peter Shirley, director of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance’s Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, produce a fiscal note for the bill after committee members questioned what its fiscal impact would be.
The committee rejected an amendment proposed by Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, that would have delayed consideration of HB 4336 until the panel received a fiscal note that Irby said his department could produce.
But Irby warned the fiscal note would come with “about a dozen qualifiers” since it would require the agency to estimate what the actual expenses of more than 400 companies might be under HB 4336.
Baldwin cited Senate Rule 15a, which holds that a bill will have a fiscal note attached if available if it changes the revenue or fiscal liability of the state, or any county or other state subdivision, prior to any committee reporting a bill to the floor.
But Committee Vice Chair Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, urged advancing the bill to the floor, pledging members would have fiscal information in the next day or two.
Citing Tax Department data, Shirley told the committee the top 10 counties in oil and gas property tax revenues are projected to collect around $100 million for this tax year under the current emergency rule provided for by HB 2581, the law enacted by the Legislature last year to address concerns over oil and gas property tax methodology.
Under HB 4336, those counties would have received only $81 million this tax year, Shirley said.
But Shirley cautioned that his analysis was only an estimate.
“The numbers aren’t going to be accurate, but I think they provide quite a good comparison of sort of, you take the same data, you apply different models and you see sort of what’s the effect of the model itself and not the effect of prices and production changing,” Shirley said.
Irby said counties would gain more in oil and gas property tax revenue next year based on rising gas prices. He told the committee no one had requested a fiscal note.
Under HB 2581 last year, the Legislature tasked the Tax Department with creating an emergency rule, partly in response to a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that the Tax Department improperly imposed a cap on gas well operating expense deductions.
Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, expressed concern the state may have to return property tax revenue it improperly collected from oil and gas companies.
“It’s going to be a big hit,” Maroney said.
Like HB 2581, HB 4336 would require the state Tax Department to develop a valuation approach for properties producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids based on fair market value determined by a yield capitalization model.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
HB 4336 would further specify how the Tax Department is to apply the yield capitalization model for all assessments made on or after July 1. The yield capitalization model would consist of working interest and royalty interest models. Working interest describes an oil and gas drilling investment in which an investor is responsible for part of the costs of exploration, drilling and production. Royalty interest describes ownership of some of the resource produced without including operational costs.
Irby said HB 4336 would be an improvement over HB 2581.
“I think it provides a lot more structure and everybody knows what it is we’re going to do, precisely, with the formula,” Irby said.