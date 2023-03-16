Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice said this week that he might call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to address a staffing crisis in the state’s jails and prisons.

Although lawmakers say one-third of the state’s correctional positions are unfilled -- with a particular problem in the Eastern Panhandle, where workers can cross state lines and make more money -- the 2023 regular legislative session came and went with no major steps taken to mitigate the problem.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

