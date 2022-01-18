West Virginia Supreme Court justices are seeking a 5% increase in their budget for fiscal year 2023, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon.
In total, justices and court administrators are asking for $146.318 million for FY 2023. The Legislature allocated $138.963 million to the state’s judicial branch for the current fiscal year.
The costs associated with establishing the new Intermediate Court of Appeals is part of the request for the 5% increase, Hutchison told the committee. The intermediate court opens July 1, the same day the next fiscal year begins.
While the actual cost of the intermediate court appears to be coming in $75,000 less than fiscal notes estimated, the court still is set to cost $5 million during its first year, Hutchison said.
The increase request includes other support for the more than 1,400 Supreme Court employees across the state, Hutchison said. The Supreme Court provides administrative oversight to circuit courts, family courts and magistrate courts.
Hutchison said the court experienced budget cuts between 2018 and 2020, in the wake of proceedings that saw four of the five Supreme Court justices impeached.
The court received modest increases in the 2021 and 2022 budget years, Hutchison said.
“The current court likes to refer to itself as the new court,” Hutchison said. “We talk about the old court very rarely, but we talk about ourselves as the new court.”
Under questioning from Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, Hutchison told the committee there are 6,600 children in the Supreme Court’s care through impending abuse and neglect cases.
Roberts raised a concern that attorneys who work as guardians ad litem don’t always speak to the children they represent before making recommendations to judges on the children’s behalf.
“We are still getting lots of concern over the guardian ad litem program, that it is just a move the paper from one side of the desk to the other and the children who are supposed to be represented are getting lost in the mix because they’ve never spoken to a guardian ad litem,” Roberts said.
Supreme Court officials are getting more attorneys trained to work as guardians ad litem, attorneys who are appointed to represent the best interests of children in abuse and neglect cases, Hutchison said.
“Your concerns are not lost on us,” he said, noting that there are between 260 and 270 lawyers in West Virginia who are trained to do guardian ad litem work.
The work to train more guardians ad litem was another reason the Supreme Court requested a 5% budget increase, Hutchison said.
He said merit-based pay increases and other judicial pay increases the Legislature approved last year also are factored into the 5% budget increase request.
Also during the meeting, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward told the committee department officials hope to be able to hire eight new natural gas and oil well inspectors before the state receives $165 million in federal grants to manage nearly 6,300 abandoned natural gas and oil wells.
The department currently employs nine people who are responsible for inspecting about 75,000 wells, or about 8,000 wells per inspector, Deputy Secretary of Environmental Protection Scott Mandirola told Senate Finance members during a budget presentation at the Capitol.
“Right now, we’re at a very difficult crossroads,” Ward said. “To be candid with you, we have a solution, and its proposed legislation this year.”
DEP officials are asking the Legislature to approve a bill that would allow them to charge a $100 permit fee to raise $1.3 million to support the return of inspectors and other staff to the department’s Oil and Gas Division.
Senators on the committee were alarmed by the ratio of wells to inspectors, raising concerns about public safety as well as the workload on inspectors, even with the potential addition of eight more inspectors.
“This is a tragedy that we’ve got wells and things that we know that are leaking,” Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, said. “Something’s got to be done.”