An expansive bill intended to encourage horizontal well drilling for oil and gas production is a vote away from passage in the House of Delegates.
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced Senate Bill 694 to the full House after supportive testimony from agricultural and royalty owner interest groups helped the bill prevail over some committee member objections to the 40-page bill’s genesis and speed toward passage.
SB 694 would set application requirements for horizontal well unit controllers seeking to combine oil and gas tracts to drill wells, expand the state body that regulates deep well drilling, and give options for compensation to owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate. set application requirements for horizontal well unit controllers seeking to combine oil and gas tracts to drill wells, expand the state body that regulates deep well drilling, and give options for compensation to owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate.
Much of SB 694 sets requirements for applicants seeking to unitize, or combine two or more oil and gas tracts or tract portions, to form a consolidated horizontal well unit. The Department of Environmental Protection defines a horizontal well as any well site forged through horizontal drilling that disturbs three acres or more of surface or uses more than 210,000 gallons of water in a 30-day period.
The bill requires applicants who control a horizontal well unit seeking to unitize tracts in the unit must have agreement from royalty owners of 75% or more of net acreage in the target formation proposed to be included in the horizontal well unit with respect to the royalty interest.
Proponents of the bill say it’s a long-awaited legislative accomplishment bringing together interest groups who have long fought over provisions to establish unitization in West Virginia, killing similar bills in the past.
But opponents of SB 694 on the House Judiciary Committee Thursday argued the bill had been rushed and goes too far in treating categories of nonconsenting owners unequally.
The West Virginia Royalty Owners Association and West Virginia Farm Bureau both back the bill, praising its 75% threshold and provision of production royalties for natural gas liquids.
“We support this bill and believe it’s far better than many prior efforts,” West Virginia Farm Bureau director of government affairs Dwayne O’Dell told the committee, recalling that negotiations between his group, industry and mineral owners began last fall.
But Assistant Minority Whip Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, said interest group support for SB 694 didn’t reflect deep concerns among her constituents about the bill.
“I just want to point out that you don’t represent every royalty owner,” Zukoff noted to Royalty Owners Association President Tom Huber after he said his group’s membership of 1,500 royalty owners was a low percentage of the state’s overall total.
Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, questioned SB 694’s path toward passage and why it originated in the Senate Finance Committee.
SB 694 originated in the Finance Committee on Feb. 21, the last day to introduce bills in the Senate this session. The Finance Committee advanced the bill two days later to the full Senate, which fast-tracked the bill last week following a motion by Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.
O’Dell attributed the bill’s accelerated pace to last-minute negotiations saving the bill after an initial impasse.
West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association representative Rachel Vass, a mineral appraiser, told the Energy and Manufacturing Committee in brief testimony Tuesday said only that the bill would incorporate smaller mineral owners and “vastly increase” the number of owners that could be impacted. West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association Executive Director Michael Haid declined comment on the bill Wednesday.
Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, spoke in favor of SB 694, arguing that rising gas prices make the time right for the bill.
“I think now especially with gas prices being what they are, now is the time to come to as fair a solution as we can,” Zatezalo said. “I think this bill is that.”
Regarding operator interest, applicants must have an agreement among royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in a target formation proposed to be included in a shallow horizontal well unit owned, leased or operated by the operators and the applicant. For deep horizontal wells, an applicant must have agreement from royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in the target formation to be included in the horizontal well unit.
The bill would also expand the number of members of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission from five to seven.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience. It also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
The two new members would be an individual with experience in the agricultural industry but not the oil and gas industry other than as a royalty recipient, and a mineral owner who has never been affiliated with an oil or gas well operator.
SB 694 would authorize the commission to issue horizontal well unit orders and require applicants seeking unitization tracts in a unit to make good-faith offers to all known and locatable royalty owners and operators.
When seeking a horizontal unit well order, applicants would have to describe the proposed unit and nature of the proposed operations, identify target formations, and map unit boundaries and acreage. The map must show the location of each permitted and active oil and gas well in the unit, as well as the name of the operator as shown by DEP records.
SB 694 would hold that a horizontal well unit must not exceed 640 acres unless the applicant shows the proposed horizontal well unit area would be drained “efficiently and economically” by a larger horizontal well unit. Under the bill, a horizontal well unit containing one or more horizontal wells would be restricted from containing more than 128 net acres controlled by nonconsenting royalty owners as of the unit application date.
For royalty owners of leased tracts who have not consented to unitization, the commission would require that unitization consideration be paid to royalty interest owners totaling 25% of a weighted average monetary bonus amount on a net mineral acre basis and a production royalty percentage of 80% of the weighted average production royalty percentage paid to other owners of leased unit tracts in the same target formation.
For oil and gas interests with no lease, owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate could surrender the oil and gas underlying the tract to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit.
If not agreed upon, that total would equal the weighted average amount paid, per net mineral acre, by the applicant to the owners in third-party transactions for acquiring the oil and gas mineral estate in the same target formation underlying the horizontal well unit.
Such owners could choose to be considered for unitization, in which case their interests would be considered leased to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit. They could also opt to participate in a horizontal well unit as an operator.
Fluharty questioned whether the different provisions for non-consenting owners with and without a lease could raise equal protection issues. Counsel Robert Akers argued they would not.
“They aren’t similarly situated,” Akers said. “One has a valid contract and a lease in place. The other one has no contract and no lease. These are not identical people here.”
A horizontal well unit order would expire if no such well is drilled in the unit within three years of the order.