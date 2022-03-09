Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, put the West Virginia Legislature’s signature foster care reform bill in serious jeopardy Wednesday evening after proposing an amendment striking out the bill’s contents almost entirely.
Tarr, during an afternoon committee meeting Wednesday, proposed a strike-and-insert amendment to House Bill 4344, which would remove the pay raises for social services workers, public information dashboard, centralized intake system for abuse and neglect reports and reporting procedures from the bill. The only components that would be kept under Tarr’s proposal are the Senate Health Committee’s amendments to allow the foster care ombudsman more freedom to investigate claims and expansion of services for family court proceedings.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, offered two amendments to Tarr’s amendment, which the committee adopted. The first would require all calls from medical professionals who report abuse and neglect be automatically screened in to the system, so it will automatically be investigated. The second creates a “critical needs staffing fund,” which would allow lawmakers to allocate funding in the future to the Bureau for Social Services for hiring and retention purposes. No money would be going into that account under Tarr’s amendment.
Baldwin said this was the only possible way lawmakers could address social services’ recruitment and retention issues without giving them additional salary increases.
Tarr declined to explain his reasoning for offering the amendment.
After committee members adopted Baldwin’s two amendments, Tarr called for a recess until after the Senate’s evening floor session. The Senate Finance Committee reconvened Wednesday evening and laid the bill over to Thursday.
Following the meeting, Baldwin said Tarr likely called for the recess after committee members started amending his amendment. Baldwin said he still has at least one more amendment to offer, and he’ll try for every provision to be put back in some capacity.
“My intention is to get us back to the original bill,” Baldwin said. “[Senate Finance’s leadership] gutted the bill. They totally gutted it.”
Sensing Tarr’s hesitancy to run the bill, which already passed through the Senate Health Committee unanimously after flying through the House of Delegates with just one nay vote, Democrats called a news conference Wednesday morning to sound the alarm. The bill was not placed on the Senate Finance Committee’s agenda until minutes before the meeting.
Before it was posted, Baldwin said the end-of-session deadline is fast approaching, and advocates are running out of options. If the bill passes through as amended, it would have to return to the House. Baldwin said the bill is in serious danger of dying in the final days.
“That, to me, is completely unacceptable. That’s the option that we have to avoid at all costs,” he said. “If this bill were to die, it would show that it’s just all talk — that our values and priorities really do not lie with the most vulnerable among us.”
There’s an estimated 6,400 children in West Virginia’s foster care system. Jeff Pack, commissioner for the Bureau for Social Services, said Wednesday there is an estimated 30% vacancy rate statewide in foster care system employees, and told Baldwin that number is “probably close” to 70% in Greenbrier County, specifically.
Over the past decade, the number of children in state custody in West Virginia has gone up more than 70%, Baldwin said. The increased workload for these employees, combined with their low pay, is sending the state’s foster care system further into crisis mode.
“At some point, you have to be able to take care of your family, you have to be able to live,” Baldwin said. “You’re paying off student loan debt for a master’s degree [while] making $30,000 a year — it’s just completely unsustainable.”
The bill that passed the House calls for 15% base-rate salary increases for Child Protective Services workers, as well as Adult Protective Services workers. Combined with the proposed 5% pay raise bill for all state employees, these workers would see 20% pay hikes this year.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said HB 4344 is the culmination of yearslong efforts by foster care advocates, and warned that Senate Republicans would not prioritize this bill.
A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office did not return a request for comment on whether he supports HB 4344. Pack, along with Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch, said the pay raises would of course help, but declined to endorse the original provisions of the bill.
The final day of the 2022 legislative session is Saturday. Baldwin said it’s now on Tarr and fellow Republican Senate leaders to pass the bill, which had received near unanimous support until Wednesday afternoon. Baldwin said they should not forget who they would really be leaving in the dark.
“Each and every one of those kids has ended up in [the foster care system] because of a traumatic experience in their life,” he said. “They are among our most vulnerable populations in West Virginia, and we owe them our very best to have a brighter future.”