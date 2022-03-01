A lobbyist for a company trying to start an autism boarding school on a remote former base told state senators the company wants the West Virginia Department of Education's "stamp of approval."
But the education department doesn't rate private schools' educational quality or safety. So lobbyist Mark Drennan, representing New York-based Gersh Autism, was asking senators Friday to pass a bill.
"The only thing that they [Gersh leaders] ask for is to say, you know, we would like for West Virginia's Department of Education to put their stamp of approval on our special ed program, so that other states would feel comfortable sending their children to West Virginia, not thinking that they're going to be sending them to some fly-by-night place that's, you know, out in the hinterlands of West Virginia, as has been discussed earlier," Drennan said.
The school would be on the former Sugar Grove U.S. Navy base in Pendleton County.
The Senate Education Committee honored Drennan's request Friday by advancing Senate Bill 645, which would establish a process for the education department to license the Sugar Grove facility and possible future private schools for children with autism or disabilities. Senators fast-tracked the bill, and it passed the full Senate 32-1 Wednesday. The legislation now heads to the House of Delegates.
While the bill defers a lot to future policies the state Board of Education could write, the regulations could be strong. Among other things, it would make it a misdemeanor offense to open or operate such schools without a license from the state schools superintendent.
But before furthering the legislation, Senate Education Committee members amended the bill to say the state cannot be held legally liable for these private schools or their employees — despite the state newly granting them licenses that Gersh, at least, plans to use to convey its school's quality.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, was the only “no” vote when the bill passed the full Senate Wednesday. Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, was absent.
Baldwin compared the bill to the overturned, 1896 U.S. Supreme Court decision Plessy v. Ferguson, which upheld racial segregation.
But Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, and Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, countered that a special education-only school under the bill would be a choice for families -- not enforced segregation.
Steve Wiseman, the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council's executive director, raised concerns about Gersh's plans on Friday.
“Our concern is the realities of what it's like to have a segregated, congregated [place for] people with similar disabilities, and distanced,” Wiseman told senators. "The location in itself is remarkable. I like to vacation there because I like the outdoors, but, you know, having children there who are highly vulnerable to bad actors, or people who turn bad, is a very big concern."
He also said "you have people who share common problems, or have other problems, like language and communication, behavior issues that are outside the norm of society. And we learn so much from our peers growing up, that this is not a place for people to learn normative behavior because the people who don't have disabilities would be the adults."
Drennan, in an interview Tuesday, said some students do well being "mainstreamed," but argued this should be an option for those who do not.
“It's an option available to parents, at their free will to choose,” he said.
As for the state not taking liability, he said the state also doesn't assume liability for behavioral health facilities and some other entities it licenses.
The former Navy Information Operations Command base at Sugar Grove has 90 single-family homes, a three-story barracks that housed more than 100 sailors, a commissary, a restaurant-equipped community center, a fire department, a bowling alley, a dining hall, a swimming pool, a lighted baseball field, office buildings, art and craft shops, tennis courts and direct fishing access.
The military decommissioned the facility in 2015. Since then, a couple of private-use plans have fallen through. One was Gersh's earlier plan, alongside the parent company of Charleston’s Highland Hospital, to open a residential substance abuse rehabilitation center there.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said the bill seemed to be "going in the opposite direction" of "mainstreaming." That's the public education trend of putting special education students in the same schools — and, as much as beneficial, the same classrooms — as cognitively typical or non-disabled children.
"Research doesn't show that it works," Wiseman said of Gersh's model.
Karnes, the bill's lead sponsor, noted there are special-education-only classrooms in public schools.
"They're still segregated, for the most part, there," Karnes said of those situations.
He noted other states have schools similar to what Gersh is proposing. Gersh itself has seven in New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.
"Are you able to produce anything, or give us even anecdotally — because you said a little while ago that this simply does not work," Karnes asked Wiseman.
Wiseman said he didn't have statistics, but he has led evaluations of such schools in other states. Karnes also didn't provide statistics Friday backing such schools.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh and administrator of a private school that generally doesn't accept students with serious disabilities, compared such schools to the state's Mountaineer Challenge Academies. Those are military-esque residential schools for struggling high schoolers in general, through which students can earn diplomas in about five months. They're not focused on children with autism.
Lori Waller, staff attorney for Disability Rights of West Virginia, objected to comparisons of the proposed special education-only schools to the Mountaineer Challenge Academies. Those comparisons continued on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Waller said her group is “adamantly opposed” to the bill.
The genesis of the Montgomery Mountaineer Challenge Academy location parallels the Sugar Grove situation.
There, too, a large government employer abandoned a low-population area: West Virginia University moved its Montgomery campus out of that small city in 2017.
A company that was earlier outbid to buy the Sugar Grove property proposed to instead use the former WVU buildings to create a college specifically for students aging out of foster care.
Then, also, child advocates criticized the idea, saying such teens would likely be better off staying in their communities or getting help to go to a regular college. Politicians praised the possible jobs.
The proposal fell through, but the Legislature then located the Mountaineer Challenge Academy there — serving a different kind of disadvantaged teen.