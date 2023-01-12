Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Presiding over fast tracks

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, presides over the chamber Thursday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The Republican-supermajority West Virginia Senate passed two bills Thursday morning that it introduced just moments before without making the text of the bills publicly available until hours after they had passed.

The Senate suspended state constitutional rules to ram the bills through with little discussion and no chance for public comment, a day after it opened the 2023 regular legislative session by passing 23 other bills the same way.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you