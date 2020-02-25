The WV Senate approved a safety net for possible ACA repeal. The Supreme Court doesn't hear the case until 2021.

The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday approved a bill backed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey that would restore portions of the Affordable Care Act at the state level if Morrisey’s effort to repeal the federal act is successful.
Senate Bill 284 doesn’t have an effective date, meaning it would be dormant until at least 2021, when the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in a federal case challenging the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.
The Senate approved the bill, also known as the West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act in a 20-14 vote Tuesday morning.
The bill is sponsored by Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, who joined Morrisey on Jan. 8, the first day of the legislative session, at a news conference announcing the bill.
Morrisey applauded the Senate on Tuesday for its vote, and urged for similar action in the House of Delegates.
“Passage of the bill will put West Virginia out in front and show the nation how West Virginia unites to ensure that everyone — including those with preexisting conditions — has the ability to purchase health insurance,” Morrisey said.
During the short debate about the bill Tuesday, Senate Health and Human Resources Chairman Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, explained the bill and urged senators to support it.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said he had two reasons why he couldn’t support the bill, with the first reason being that it practically did not provide as much protection for West Virginians as does the Affordable Care Act.
Lindsay referred to a West Virginia University report that said 720,000 West Virginians have preexisting conditions.
“The second reason why I oppose this bill is I just can’t abide by the politics of it,” Lindsay said. “I’ve already critiqued this, but I’ll say it again for posterity, that the attorney general has made his goal in his state to strip away protections under preexisting conditions that we have under the Affordable Care Act and has now introduced to us a bill that doesn’t come anywhere close to protecting West Virginians.”
If it becomes law, SB 284 would be relatively dormant unless the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act in the court case of Texas vs. U.S.A, originally filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
Morrisey signed on West Virginia as a plaintiff in the lawsuit in 2018. He is one of 18 Republican attorneys general and two Republican governors who sued the federal government over the law, claiming the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. The individual mandate required most Americans to purchase health insurance or pay a fine.
In December, a panel of federal circuit judges ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional and sent the case back to the original judge in Texas to determine which parts of the ACA would remain intact.
Attorneys for the United States appealed that decision to the Supreme Court. The high court justice are expected to hear the case in early 2021.
In the event the Supreme Court overturns the ACA in 2021, Senate Bill 284 would rouse the state insurance commissioner to take action that would bring back provisions that exist in the ACA, including coverage for preexisting conditions and allowing children and step-children to remain on their parents’ health insurance plans until they’re 26 years old.
The West Virginia law would establish a patient pool for people with high-risk medical conditions and histories, and it would maintain protections that would keep an insurance provider from denying coverage based on a preexisting condition.
SB 284 now advances to the House of Delegates.