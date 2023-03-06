Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Moratorium proponent
Buy Now

Pictured on the West Virginia Senate floor Friday is Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who pushed a bill passed by the Senate that would set a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

Retired Lincoln County landowner Jim Probst fears the West Virginia Legislature can’t see the forest for the trees.

His trees.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you