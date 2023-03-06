Retired Lincoln County landowner Jim Probst fears the West Virginia Legislature can’t see the forest for the trees.
His trees.
“This is all just so short-sighted,” Probst said.
Probst was thinking about many state lawmakers’ assertion that forest carbon offset agreements increasingly prevalent in West Virginia pose an economic threat to the state.
“Our trees are like money in the bank,” said Probst, who signed a contract late last year with a carbon project developer for sustainable management of his and his wife’s forest for 20 years.
The payment range for the land management program Probst enrolled in pays $160 to $295 per acre over the contract period. Probst said he and his wife also are participating in a forest stand improvement project under the agreement in which they are being compensated for removing unwanted trees from their timber stand. It’s another supplement to their retirement income.
“[Carbon offset programs] are providing us the opportunity to increase the beauty and value of our land and supplement our income at the same time,” Probst said.
Probst is afraid state legislators are about to clog his income stream with red tape.
The West Virginia Senate on Friday passed a bill, Senate Bill 739, that would place a 60-day moratorium on contracts or agreements limiting timber harvesting related to carbon capture, storage or sequestration.
Forest carbon offset agreements like Probst’s are deals in which forest landowners profit from businesses or individuals investing in environmental projects paying to offset their carbon emissions that pollute the atmosphere and warm the world.
Carbon offset agreements enable the carbon sequestered by enrolled landowners to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits. Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Landowners profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date, a common practice meant to offset corporate fossil fuel-related emissions.
Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, has told lawmakers that private carbon offset deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
Shirley told lawmakers last year that active forest carbon offset projects cover at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the Southern and central parts of the state.
Many carbon offset projects require long-term commitments to maintain greenhouse gas removal, some up to 100 years.
Proponents of legislative efforts to limit carbon offset agreements in West Virginia have argued some of their minimum term lengths unfairly bind future landowners and encumber swathes of land that could be used for economic development.
Probst’s agreement is with the Family Forest Carbon Program, which has 45,840 acres and 150 landowners enrolled in six states totaling $11.2 million committed to landowners, according to American Forest Foundation spokesperson Katie Taylor.
Developed by the American Forest Foundation, a national conservation organization, and the Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit, the program has enrolled 88 West Virginian landowners owning nearly 15,000 acres, according to program spokesperson Katie Taylor. Another 45,000 acres owned by 111 landowners are engaged in the process toward being enrolled, with $3.3 million committed to landowners through the program’s annual payments, Taylor said.
The Family Forest Carbon Program provides companies verified carbon credits.
Under the program’s 20-year agreements, landowners may choose to conduct a timber harvest. If they do, the harvest must not remove more than a quarter of the cross-sectional area of a tree at breast height per acre.
The agreements are transferred to future purchasers of the land, with early termination penalties of 115% of prior payments plus interest on those payments. Program agreements don’t expressly ban mineral extraction on enrolled lands, but if those extractions remove trees that exceed harvesting allowances, the landowner owes penalties.
A California state greenhouse gas reduction program has required carbon reduction maintenance for a 100-year span.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, called the carbon credit market “a threat right now to the future of West Virginia’s economy when it comes to our severance industries” in a Senate floor speech about SB 739 Friday evening.
SB 739 cites “insufficient and inadequate measures” to protect West Virginians from economic harm it contends results from agreements aiming to “alienate resources and real property” to benefit from carbon offsets and carbon tax credits.
Senate Minority Whip Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, one of three Democrats in the 34-member body, said having been in the lumber business for 25 years until around 2000, backed SB 739 in a Senate floor speech following Tarr’s.
SB 739 passed in a 33-0 vote after originating in the Rules Committee late in the session after other bills that would have imposed an excise tax on offset agreements and limited contract lengths stalled.
“I think that we need to study this … because I don’t know that I’ve seen an issue any more complicated and more at risk for West Virginians as this is as it relates to our natural resources,” Plymale said.
Landowners who profit or stand to gain from carbon offset agreements say the issue isn’t complicated.
“We’re about responsible land management, and at the end of the day, we don’t want the government telling us what to do with our land,” West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association executive director Michael Haid told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee earlier this session. “And that’s kind of the bottom line.”
“From the surface owner point of view, we have gas wells on us for which we get no royalty,” West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization cofounder Dave McMahon said in an email. “Why shouldn’t we, if California wants to make this carbon credit thing a thing, allow surface owners to get some value for not cutting timber?”
Eric Carlson, executive director of the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, stopped short of a definitive statement on SB 739 Friday, calling forest carbon offset contracts “a complex issue.”
Carlson said policymakers need to grasp the implications of forest carbon offsets to West Virginia forest landowners and wood product manufacturing industry workers.
Taylor also used the phrase “complex issue” to respond to SB 739 but added the American Forestry Foundation has “concerns” about limiting contracts.
SB 739 has been referred to the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee. Probst, a retired climate activist, hopes it stays there, viewing forest carbon offset programs as an investment in previously unmonetized resources. He doesn’t see any downside. He says he sees an invasion of his property rights instead.
“They are my trees,” Probst said.