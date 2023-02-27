Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Time appears to be running out on legislation that would cast aside local authority for proposed wholesale electric generation projects in the state, allowing West Virginia Public Service Commission approval to override local decisions.

House Bill 3446 has yet to advance in the Energy and Manufacturing Committee after it declined to take up the bill last week. Wednesday is the last day for bills to leave their chamber of origin, a move that requires bills be read on three separate days unless they’re fast-tracked by a suspension of the state Constitution – a tactic the Senate has employed early and often in recent sessions.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you