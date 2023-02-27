Time appears to be running out on legislation that would cast aside local authority for proposed wholesale electric generation projects in the state, allowing West Virginia Public Service Commission approval to override local decisions.
House Bill 3446 has yet to advance in the Energy and Manufacturing Committee after it declined to take up the bill last week. Wednesday is the last day for bills to leave their chamber of origin, a move that requires bills be read on three separate days unless they’re fast-tracked by a suspension of the state Constitution – a tactic the Senate has employed early and often in recent sessions.
A public hearing the committee held in the House Chamber Monday morning attracted only one speaker — West Virginia Environmental Council representative Maria Russo, who spoke against it.
Under HB 3446, construction or use of electric generating facilities designated as exempt wholesale generators under federal law that have received approval from the PSC would be immune to rejections at the local level.
PSC spokeswoman Karen Hall said Monday that agency Chairwoman Charlotte Lane did not want to comment on HB 3446.
HB 3446 lists municipal and county commission ordinances and resolutions as actions that PSC approval would overrule in the form of an agency-issued siting certificate or certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing project construction.
An exempt wholesale generator is an entity that owns or operates a facility that sells electric energy at wholesale.
HB 3446 is led in sponsorship by House Economic Development and Tourism Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral. Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, is among the bill’s other six cosponsors, all Republicans.
The bill’s emergence follows the halting of a similar bill in the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month.
House Bill 2459 failed in that committee in a 12-12 vote after an hour-plus-long discussion. Backed by the renewable energy industry, HB 2459 would allow construction of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted authorization from the state Public Service Commission in any zoning district.
Last year, a bill sharing that objective, HB 4553, passed the House of Delegates before stalling in the Senate. The House had amended the bill to exclude wind-powered electric generating facilities. The amendment’s author, Delegate Bryan Ward, R-Hardy, explained that, without it, the bill would allow a proposed wind turbine site in Hardy County opposed by landowners and local officials.
This year, HB 2459 sponsor Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, argued the bill would speed up permitting after referencing issues solar projects have had securing permit approval in his county, where projects have triggered opposition.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, one of the Legislature’s most vocal proponents of renewable energy, maintained his opposition to the bill from last year.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.