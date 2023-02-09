A bill headed to the Senate floor would require all West Virginia public high schools to add a trades-focused math class to their curriculum.
House Bill 3055 would create a new vocation-focused math class that would cover fractions, conversion from fractions to decimals, measurement, reading blueprints and other practical trades-based applications.
Credit for the course could be put toward math-based graduation requirements.
"I think its really important when we start trying to get students in high school moving towards careers and ... create a very seamless pathway for that," said Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, 34,000 West Virginians were employed in construction, 20,700 in mining and logging, 46,700 in manufacturing, and 123,700 in trades, transportation and utilities during December 2022.
HB 3055 did not originally carry a designation that the class be taught by a certified math teacher, only that it be taught by those qualified to teach trades in public schools. Due to the class meeting a graduation requirement, the bill was amended to require instruction from a certified math teacher.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David Roach explained that currently, a math and a language arts teacher are embedded at every vocational center. Those institutions generally offer two tech transitional math classes for 11th and 12th grades, respectively.
"What the teacher does is they go into the trade, whether that's [heating, ventilating and air conditioning] or electrical or carpentry, and they teach the math and they are the record teacher for math," said Roach prior to the bill being amended. "What this bill I think suggests is that every instructor becomes the teacher of record. The concern our vocational folks have at the state department is that it may be narrower specific to the [trade] and not broad enough so that if they graduate or change careers or trades, they're not ready."
"If you have a teacher of record being in math or language arts, we feel they will be ready upon graduation," he said.