A West Virginia House of Delegates bill making slight tweaks to the Senate’s signature unemployment bills will be up for passage Friday morning.
If adopted, Senate Bill 2 would return to its original body for senators to either accept or reject the amendments adopted by House Finance Committee members during a meeting Tuesday evening in a party-line vote.
The bill, if signed into law, would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Delegate Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, introduced a committee substitute to SB 2 that folds in provisions from Senate Bill 3, which places new weekly requirements on unemployed workers to retain their benefits. It also includes language from Senate Bill 576, which allows residents who lost their job for refusing a COVID-19 vaccination on the basis of a medical or religious exemption to receive unemployment benefits.
The Senate version of SB 2 would have cut benefits paid to unemployed workers from 26 weeks to 12 weeks, if the average state unemployment rate is at or below 5.5%. If the rate were to go above 5.5%, an extra week of benefits would be added for every 0.5% increase. The bill set a maximum amount of 20 weeks of paid benefits, if the state’s unemployment rate is higher than 9% — an amount last reached during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
The amended House version increases the period for paid benefits to a minimum of 14 weeks and maximum of 22 weeks. The proposed bill keeps the same formula that would increase and decrease the number of weeks based on the state unemployment rate.
Residents earning benefits also would be required to prove each week that they are actively looking for a job. The existing system does not require this. The House version also establishes automatic eligibility reviews for suspicious claims.
Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, praised the adjustments to the House amended version.
“I think this represents really our commonsense approach,” he said. “When jobs are plentiful, then employees will have less time in order to retain a job. When jobs are scarce, this bill gives them more time in order to seek appropriate employment.”
Espinosa also praised the bill’s provision allowing people to work part-time while still retaining full benefits if they accept work that pays less than their weekly benefit.
Senate Bill 576 has been stalled in the House Judiciary Committee since Feb. 11. The exact language included into the amended SB 2 reads:
“An individual shall not be deemed to have left his or her most recent work voluntarily, without good cause involving fault on the part of the employer, if the individual leaves such employment as a result of being denied a religious or medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination by his or her employer.”
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said the minimum 31/2 months of benefits unemployed workers would be given under this proposed bill would be ample time for them to find suitable reemployment in a healthy job market.
The House Finance Committee’s discussion started with specifics on how and when the state unemployment rate is calculated, exceptions for people who receive benefits and choose to pursue an education, and who ultimately defines “suitable employment.”
Debate quickly devolved into nitpicking unemployment statistics based on federal unemployment dollars and previous years’ jobs gains. Linville and Sean O’Leary, senior analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, spoke back-and-forth for nearly 30 minutes on the latter issues.
O’Leary said Thursday that members of the House Finance Committee, along with the senators who are championing SB 2, are still not addressing the biggest problems with the state’s labor force. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the legislation is going to drive people into the workforce. O’Leary said the amended SB 2 doesn’t do anything for people who aren’t seeking employment, because they’re not earning benefits at all.
“If you're cutting people off of unemployment because of people who aren't working, you're going after the wrong people,” he said.
O’Leary said it’s still issues with transportation and child care costs in West Virginia that keep people out of the labor force. The state also has a high number of residents who have at least one disability.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said Tuesday he is going to vote against the bill for two reasons. The first is that much of the committee’s discussion was a cherry-picked narrative that limiting paid benefits has aided the state’s overall workforce. The second reason, he said, was that GOP lawmakers have not given the work-sharing bill they passed last session time to go into effect. That program will allow people to work reduced hours in lieu of being laid off, while the state pays partial benefits.
The work-sharing program goes into effect in July.
“We have not given that program an opportunity to see if it can remedy what we’re seeking to remedy [now],” Hornbuckle said.
If the House passes the bill Friday, it will return to the Senate for approval. The final day of the 2022 legislative session is Saturday.