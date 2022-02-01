West Virginia senators advanced a bill Tuesday that would significantly cut state unemployment benefits.
Judiciary Chairman Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, pulled Senate Bill 2 from the committee’s agenda Monday afternoon, following the adoption of an amendment that would extend unemployment benefits to employees who are fired after refusing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Trump placed the bill back on the agenda Tuesday.
Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, opened the meeting by moving to reconsider the action by which the vaccine amendment was adopted. Members approved the motion 9-8.
Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, who proposed the vaccine amendment, called for a five-minute recess following the vote. Republican members returned to the committee room and met for 13 minutes before reconvening. Karnes then withdrew his amendment.
After discussion of a different bill, senators returned to Senate Bill 2. A committee substitute bill, which did not contain the vaccine amendment and cleared up language, made no substantive changes to the original bill, legal counsel told the panel. Senators did not discuss the bill before voting.
Trump called for a voice vote, where there were audible votes against, but no roll call was taken. The single-referenced bill now moves to the full Senate.
After the meeting, Karnes said he withdrew his amendment after discussion with fellow Republicans.
“I think that we found an acceptable alternative to accomplish the same goal,” he said.
Karnes offered the amendment Monday after Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, withdrew the same amendment. Maynard said he feared it would derail the bill’s intent.
Senate Bill 2 would cut benefits paid to unemployed workers from 26 weeks to 12 weeks if the state unemployment rate is at or below 5.5%. If the rate goes above 5.5%, an extra week of benefits is added for every 0.5% increase. The bill caps paid benefits at 20 weeks if the state’s unemployment rate is higher than 9% — an amount last reached during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Karnes said he will be working within the GOP caucus to draft a bill that covers the vaccine refusal issue. Maynard said Monday he’d work to do the same, but Karnes offered the amendment anyway, saying this likely would be the only way legislation like this could be passed into law.
Karnes said Tuesday he is moderately confident a proposed bill would cross the finish line. He did not go into further details or provide a timetable.
“It’ll come around and come out, and you’ll be able to report on it then,” he said. “But, I think we’re going to accomplish the goal that I was attempting to accomplish with the amendment.”
Senate Bill 2’s lead sponsor, Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, praised its passage Tuesday, along with its companion bill, Senate Bill 3, which advanced unanimously out of Senate Finance on Monday. The latter bill would add requirements for unemployed workers to prove they are actively seeking a job.