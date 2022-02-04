The state Senate is poised to slash unemployment benefits and tighten the process for people to prove they're seeking work at a time when West Virginia's unemployment rate is at a record low.
Senate Bill 2 would cut the state’s paid unemployment benefits from 26 to 12 weeks, based on the current unemployment rate. After a COVID-19 vaccine exemption amendment was removed, Senate Bill 2 passed in the Judiciary Committee via a contested voice vote. Senate Bill 3 would place new requirements on job-seekers. That passed Monday in the Senate Finance Committee without opposition.
Both bills will be up for a third reading Tuesday.
Republican senators resolved the vaccine exemption issue following a lengthy huddle-up Tuesday, when Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, pulled his amendment and said he would support the provision in a standalone bill. The sponsor of both unemployment bills, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, praised the measures being back on track.
“They’re companion bills," he said. "It’s important for them to be together."
Both bills also were single-referenced in the state House but have not been introduced in committee. Senate Democrats have cited concerns over staffing capabilities and technical language in the bill, but there have been no fierce objectors.
Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said the bills miss the mark on the real issues with the state’s labor force. Republicans aim to catch cheaters and get people into work faster with these provisions, but West Virginia’s latest jobs numbers show a record-low unemployment rate of 3.7%.
“We've never started a year with fewer workers collecting unemployment benefits than we started with in 2022,” O’Leary said.
January is typically a high unemployment month, with seasonal workers being laid off and construction jobs on winter hiatus. O’Leary said West Virginia is lacking most in its worn-down healthcare sector.
“If you look at who's unemployed right now, it's largely construction workers,” he said. “If you look at where the job openings are, it’s largely nursing.”
Job seekers are struggling with childcare, job readiness and transportation, Chris McCauley, director of unemployment for Workforce West Virginia, said Monday.
More than 4 million Americans who work full-time reported they instead worked part-time in January due to a health-related reason, which is a record high, according to the January federal jobs report. That number is up from 1.6 million in December and a previous pandemic high of 2 million in April 2020. O’Leary said the continuing pandemic and rising infections also are among the barriers keeping West Virginians from meaningful employment.
The state's workforce participation rate fell from 53.3% to 52.3% following Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to cut federal unemployment enhancements 12 weeks early, according to an August budget policy center report O’Leary cited. Making workers jump through more hoops to catch more people gaming the system won't produce the right payoff, either, O'Leary said.
To keep their benefits under Senate Bill 3, workers would be required to show they are meeting four of 10 criteria demonstrating they are seeking employment:
- Registering for work with the state’s labor exchange system, a placement firm, temporary work agencies or an educational institution with job placement offices
- Logging on and looking for work in the state’s labor exchange or other online job matching system
- Using services in job centers or online for reemployment activities
- Completing job applications for employers with openings
- Applying for or participating in employment and training services provided by partner programs in job centers
- Participating in work-related networking events, such as job clubs, job fairs, industry association events or networking groups
- Making contacts or in-person visits to employers with openings
- Taking a civil service examination
- Interviews with employers
- Any other work search activity approved by Workforce
“If you kick these workers off early or make it harder for them to get unemployment in the first place, or [make] them take jobs that they’re not really qualified for or not suited for, it’s not really going to help much with anything,” O’Leary said. “More than likely, [they’ll] leave the labor force or leave the state.”
If the benefits measure is signed into law by Justice, West Virginia would join only North Carolina and Florida as states that provide 12 weeks' unemployment. Republicans cite nine other states offering less than 26 weeks of unemployment.
“We’re not recreating the wheel," Takubo said. "They’ve done it, we’ve watched it, we’ve seen the good and the bad, and these are positive things for those states.”
At the end of last year, West Virginia’s 3.7% unemployment rate was the same as North Carolina’s. Florida’s rate was higher at 4.4%. Florida also ranked 48th in the U.S. in decreasing year-over-year unemployment rates ending in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
O’Leary said the GOP Legislature has not given the work-sharing law it passed a year ago time to work. The law allows people to remain with an employer working reduced hours in lieu of being laid off, while the state pays partial benefits.
“We haven't even really given that a chance to work,” he said.
Senate Bill 3 creates a near-opposite provision, which permits workers to keep partial benefits if they take a lower-paying job.
“I think both bills are taking the wrong approach to the problem they're trying to solve,” O’Leary said.
Justice has not publicly stated his position on either bill.