The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s deputy secretary told state lawmakers earlier this month the department did not support a proposed bill that would relax oversight of certain oil and gas tanks located near public water intakes.
Scott Mandirola explained to the House Health and Human Resources Committee that efforts to prevent drinking water contamination from oil and gas tanks would not be as effective without the tank oversight that House Bill 2598 would erase.
Mandirola said 887 tanks would no longer be regulated under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act as of last month if House Bill 2598 became law, according to Department of Environmental Protection data. The DEP currently must inspect tanks within zones of critical concern at least once every three years; the state defines a zone of critical concern as consisting of a five-hour water-travel time in streams to a water intake.
Current law also requires tank operators to submit spill prevention response plans, as well as registration and certified inspection of such tanks.
But Mandirola estimated about 38 tanks would be inspected once a year based on current data, a scenario in which all 887 would be inspected about once every 23 years.
“The numbers don’t add up,” Mandirola said.
The Health and Human Resources Committee disagreed.
“The DEP through their testimony gave a lot of assumptions on several things,” Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, said.
With the full House of Delegates passing the regulatory rollback last week after the Health and Human Resources Committee signed off on the bill, the concerns about future relaxed tank oversight that Criss dismissed as assumptions are deep-seated among not only state environmental and health regulators, but water utilities.
“We don’t support that,” said Todd Grinstead, executive director of the West Virginia Rural Water Association, a statewide group of nearly 300 water and wastewater systems. “Obviously, our main concern is protecting the source water for the water treatment plant, and I just think anytime you deregulate a tank of that size in a zone of critical concern, that’s a little bit of a concern for us.”
The Morgantown Utility Board also disapproves of the bill.
“At Morgantown Utility Board, our mission is the safeguarding of public health,” Chris Dale, the board’s communications director, wrote in an email. “Therefore, we oppose HB 2598 and any bill that loosens regulatory requirements protecting our raw water resources.”
A joint statement provided by Department of Environmental Protection Acting Communications Director Terry Fletcher Friday noted wariness toward the legislation from not only the DEP, but the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
“DHHR and WVDEP have concerns regarding HB 2598 in its current form due to potentially reducing source water protection for systems that may have tanks located within the zone of critical concern,” Fletcher said.
West Virginia American Water spokeswoman Megan Hannah said the utility is “firmly opposed” to “overly broad” exemptions for aboveground storage tanks within zones of critical concern. She said the exemptions proposed by House Bill 2598 would make identifying tanks and protecting source water more challenging.
If the bill becomes law, Hannah said West Virginia American Water would continue to work closely with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Health and Human Resources to understand and mitigate risks upstream of its water treatment plant intakes.
In its final report on the January 2014 Elk River chemical spill that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people and prompted the Legislature to pass Aboveground Storage Tank Act shortly thereafter, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board recommended source water protection plans be updated at least every three years or when there is a substantial change in potential sources of significant contamination within a zone of critical concern.
The board also recommended water utilities assess the capabilities of their water treatment systems to treat and remove potential leaks from all potential sources of significant contamination within their zone of critical concern.
But the Morgantown Utility Board is concerned that if House Bill 2598 becomes law, the board will no longer be able to get information relating to aboveground storage tanks exempted by the bill.
“While we will continue the rigorous raw and treated water monitoring that we currently perform, the more information we have, the better prepared we can be,” Dale said. “And for us, preparedness is a key component of protecting public health.”
Supporters of House Bill 2598 in the oil and gas industry say the legislation would avoid adverse environmental impacts and relieve struggling operators incurring what they say are often prohibitive costs of complying with the regulation in its current form.
A 2016 state legislative rule established a registration fee of $40 per tank for all tanks in service prior to July 1, 2015, and $20 per tank for tanks placed into service since then; an operating fee of $201 per tank per year for tanks within zones of critical concern; and an annual response fee that varies to be reviewed annually.
The 2014 Elk River chemical spill happened when a mixture of a coal-cleaning solvent known as 4-methylcyclohexanemethanol (MCHM) and polyglycol ethers escaped through holes on the floor of an aboveground storage tank at the Freedom Industries chemical storage and distribution facility in Charleston.
Grinstead said the West Virginia Rural Water Association has a Capitol-based lobbyist and signaled its opposition to House Bill 2598 to legislators.
The bill has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which did not consider the bill in a meeting Monday afternoon, taking up bills that have been pending in committee longer. Neither the committee’s chair, Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, nor its vice chair, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, could be reached for comment.
“It would release the responsibility to have the tanks inspected and certified on a three-year rotating basis, so therefore, tanks could go a while not being inspected and possibly have leaks that go undetected,” Grinstead said. “So that kind of concerns us.”