J.R. Carter considers himself pro-coal, pro-oil and pro-gas.
But above all else, the Charleston personal injury lawyer whose coal miner father was disabled by neck and back injuries following a 16-foot fall on the job considers himself pro-worker.
“The most important natural resource the state of West Virginia has is the West Virginia worker,” Carter said in a phone interview.
Carter says that because he’s pro-worker, he’s anti-House Bill 3270.
HB 3270 would significantly limit how much employees can recover as compensation for noneconomic losses from workplace injuries when their employer acts with “deliberate intent.”
“Passing this bill will incentivize employers to cut corners and to place profits ahead of safety,” said Carter, a partner at the Bailey, Javins & Carter law firm.
HB 3270 hasn’t advanced in the state Legislature since worker safety advocates lined up against the bill in a public hearing in the House Chamber on the proposal Monday.
“The folks that carry their bucket to work for a living, the folks that sign the back of the paychecks, are urging a ‘no’ vote,” United Mine Workers of America representative Chad Francis said at the hearing hosted by the House Judiciary Committee.
The bill was on the committee’s agenda Wednesday and Thursday, but committee chair and 2024 gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, announced the panel wouldn’t take up the bill at the start of both meetings.
HB 3270 isn’t moving yet, but opponents aren’t letting up.
The UMWA excoriated the business interest-backed bill in a press release Tuesday.
“We intend to fight this with everything we have,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. “It is difficult to comprehend that West Virginia legislators are pushing a bill that would deliberately put workers’ lives at risk.”
West Virginia Association for Justice executive director Beth White compared employers who deliberately and intentionally risk workers’ lives to drunk drivers.
“You know the conditions there, you know that it breaks the law, you know that it could cause a serious, catastrophic injury, and despite that, you put the worker in there and that worker then gets hurt,” White said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Under current state law, workers or their families can sue for damages additional to what is awarded through workers’ compensation if they believe an employer knowingly allowed a work environment presenting a “strong probability” of death or serious injury.
Such lawsuits are known as “deliberate intent” lawsuits due to statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
Effective July 1, HB 3270 would set a $250,000 cap on how much a plaintiff could recover as compensation for noneconomic losses for each occurrence under the deliberate intent statute, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case.
Shelly Rosser of Logan County said during Monday’s hearing that her coal miner husband of 20 years, Luches Rosser, died after he hit his head exiting a mine after the mine operator failed to respond to apply reflective tape it was supposed to after another man was paralyzed from the neck down by an accident there.
“And then you want to say that the company shouldn’t be liable for something that they’re responsible for? $250,000 to take care of five of us?” Rosser asked, adding that one of their children is in college with three more teenaged children at home — including a daughter who cries on a daily basis because of her father’s death. “Their life is constantly torn apart.”
HB 3270 would remove occupational lung disease as a compensable injury under the “deliberate intent” statute.
Fourteen-year underground coal mine veteran Nick Grimmett of Logan County called HB 3270’s $250,000 cap “a disgrace to workers.”
“I don’t know if you’ve looked at what coal companies bring in monthly, yearly,” Grimmett said. “$250,000 is nothing to them.”
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a Tennessee-based company with mining operations across West Virginia and Virginia, announced Thursday it had returned roughly $100 million to shareholders through dividends declared last year.
If HB 3270 becomes law, a court may not reduce a verdict for any economic loss to reflect amounts paid to or on behalf of a plaintiff which the collateral source has a right to recover from the plaintiff or amounts exceeding benefits paid or to be paid on behalf of the plaintiff by a collateral source for economic loss.
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Petersburg-based Allegheny Wood Products and other business interests have backed HB 3270, arguing it would help employers keep and grow jobs in the state.
After seeing many workplace injury victims struggle throughout their lives, including his father who turns 71 this weekend, Carter doesn’t see HB 3270 that way.
“We’re not talking about negligence, we’re talking about knowing and intentional conduct,” Carter said. “And now our Legislature is contemplating rewarding that bad actor who acted in a knowing and intentional fashion by reducing the damages that the victim of that conduct can receive.”