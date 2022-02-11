Richard Lackey finds serenity sitting at the base of a huge oak in the middle of his forest.
When he sees a red-tailed hawk screaming overhead or a chipmunk scurrying around the rocks on his 850-acre Lincoln County farm, he is grateful.
“I want my grandchildren to have that opportunity as well as their grandchildren,” Lackey, 64, said.
Lackey hopes to enroll 700 of his 850 acres in the Turkey Creek watershed in a carbon credit program that helps smaller landowners make money by sequestering carbon dioxide in their forests.
“[I]t’s not about the money,” Lackey said. “It’s a passion for the land and the trees.”
Offered by Forest Carbon Works, a carbon project developer, the program is one of a quickly growing number like it that enable the carbon sequestered by enrolled landowners to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits.
Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Landowners such as Lackey profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date.
Viable projects through Forest Carbon Works usually range from $20 to $100 per acre per year depending on property size, tree density on a per-acre basis, the average size of trees and forest health.
“They are definitely income to the forest landowner,” said Jeremy McGill, assistant state forester.
Lackey and his wife, Suzanne, have been working with Forest Carbon for the last three years to ensure the program is right for them. An inventory last summer established that their trees are capable of sequestering about 18,000 tons of carbon.
The Lackeys haven’t received a penny yet. Lackey said they could make more money timbering than selling carbon credits.
“We just could not live with the destruction of so many beautiful trees,” said Lackey, finding them peaceful after being contracted to conduct risk assessments of facilities across the U.S. and Middle East following his retirement as a DuPont engineering consultant.
Lackey fears a bill working its way through the Legislature would put the long-term future of his forestland at risk.
House Bill 4483 would set a 40-year maximum for forest carbon offset agreements, including leases and easements. The limit would apply only to agreements executed after the bill becomes effective.
There currently is no time limit for such agreements.
Bill proponents say 100-year agreements for state forestlands enrolled in California’s state cap-and-trade program unfairly binds future landowners.
“The Legislature finds and declares that private landowners must be allowed to preserve the character and use of land as forest land but also allow future landowners to make decisions which allow for land development and timber harvesting,” the bill states.
The cap-and-trade program overseen by the California Air Resources Board allows timber harvesting.
HB 4483 “appears to pit timber production and carbon sequestration against each other,” Edward Brzostek, a West Virginia University professor who studies ecosystem carbon storage, said in an email.
Other critics say the legislation infringes on landowners’ rights while also discouraging them from protecting the environment.
“[The bill is] a direct assault on the private property rights of landowners,” Jim Kotcon, conservation chairman of the Sierra Club’s West Virginia chapter, said in an email.
Although the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee has signed off on HB 4483, the bill was put on hold Friday.
The House Rules Committee moved the legislation from the panel's active to its inactive calendar, a move legislators frequently make when they’re not ready for a bill to move forward.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, lead sponsor of the bill, said it would allow landowners to consider inflation and renegotiate the payments they receive.
Concerns over how or whether the Legislature will address the state’s growing carbon credit economy come with the territory.
More than 12 million acres of forestland stretch across West Virginia, covering 79% of the state. It’s the third-most heavily forested state in the nation, making it prime real estate for carbon offsets.
But HB 4483’s opponents say it sends the wrong message to small landowners as the state’s carbon credit economy grows.
“Small private landowners will think twice about their desire to protect the environment if legislation is directed at them,” Lackey said.
A century-long commitment
State lawmakers were taken aback by a December interim legislative session presentation on the California cap-and-trade program’s presence in West Virginia.
Active forest carbon offset projects covered at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the southern and central parts of the Mountain State, according to Peter Shirley, director of the Legislature's Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs.
Projects accepted as offsets must meet the 100-year requirement for carbon reduction maintenance. HB 4483’s 40-year limit would prohibit future offsets under the program for West Virginia landowners.
The weighted average price of an offset transfer reported under California cap-and-trade regulation in 2021 was $14.91 per offset credit, according to California Air Resources Board spokesman Stanley Young.
Forest Carbon’s website notes that landowners opting for a forest carbon project on their property are effectively signing contracts with two entities – Forest Carbon and the state of California.
The project lasts a minimum of 125 years, composed of a 25-year payment period for forest growth and a subsequent legacy period of 100 years.
Harvests are allowed when pre-approved by Forest Carbon. The only additional costs for the program are $75 for an application fee, according to the company website.
Forest Carbon says it is legally required to stick with a project for the entirety of its 125-year lifetime.
New owners must continue with projects. Anyone who intentionally ends the forest carbon project will be legally required by California to buy Air Resources Board forest offset credits and pay a penalty, Forest Carbon Works warns.
“[W]e believe landowners who commit their land for carbon storage in perpetuity shouldn't be limited, or even penalized for doing so,” Schneider said. “In fact, we believe that these forest conservation efforts should be incentivized and applauded.”
Brzostek said state legislators’ 40-year limit is a sensible timeline given unknowns in projecting carbon sequestration over long timespans.
Opponents of HB 4483 note that perpetual land use agreements like conservation easements aren’t novel.
“We should be holding up forestland owners who are willing to cloud the title of their land for so long,” Lackey said in an email. “Not penalize them.”
A California Air Resources Board interactive online map shows more than 6.2 million offset credits issued to a project spanning more than 263,000 acres across Boone, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh and Wyoming counties in West Virginia and Buchanan and Tazewell counties in Virginia according to a 2020 project data report.
The Forestland Group is listed as the controller of a limited partnership that in turn, controls offset project operators Appalachian Forests A and Appalachian Forests B. The latter two companies own the timber rights for the project, which was registered in October 2018.
Headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the Forestland Group is a timberland investment manager whose projects have covered 1.3 million acres, producing $160 million in revenue from 16 million total offset credits.
Carbon offsetting critics note that credits merely offset buyers’ releases, fueling objections that the practice gives companies cover to keep up environmentally harmful industrial emissions.
Other detractors say the practice harms local communities, violating carbon rights on their lands by purchasing away their carbon ownership while failing to correct environmental impacts to offsetters’ own communities.
A 2018 study led by San Francisco State University and the University of California, Berkeley, found three-fourths of offset credits bought through California’s program were outside the state.
Another 2018 study led by researchers from the same universities found that 52% of facilities regulated under California’s program reported higher annual average in-state greenhouse gas emissions since trading began.
But West Virginia’s carbon market has opened up.
“The carbon programs that are more tailored towards small, independent landowners are really just getting started in the last year or two,” McGill said.
The Family Forest Carbon Program, a product of the American Forest Foundation and the Nature Conservancy, launched roughly three months ago. The program pays family and individual small forest owners to implement practices that increase the amount of carbon sequestered and stored on the land. It already has enrolled 22 landowners owning a combined 4,700 acres, according to American Forest Foundation spokeswoman Elizabeth Greener. Contracts are 20 years for the program’s main practice.
Greener said that since it launched, the program has had nearly 500 landowners with more than 72,000 acres combined ask whether their land was eligible.
Greener declined to comment on HB 4483.
Brzostek wants West Virginia to benefit from a carbon sequestration economy that also fights climate change by resulting in less carbon driving global warming in the atmosphere.
“Our forests put us in a place where we can be a major player in the carbon credit market moving forward,” Brzostek said at the program’s launch in October.
The Family Forest Carbon Program launched last year in Pennsylvania, where a pilot run in 18 counties drew 62 landowners owning nearly 10,000 acres, according to the American Forest Foundation. Those owners received $613,000 collectively in payments from the program, the foundation said.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, objected to HB 4483 in committee meetings on grounds that its restriction on the lifespan of carbon offset agreements would cut off an income stream for timber companies and small forest landowners.
“I’m concerned that the bill, even as amended, puts conservation easements at risk,” Hansen said.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee pulled back the bill at its most recent meeting Tuesday to make further changes after having referred it to the Finance Committee.
The committee voted to increase the limit for carbon offset agreements from 30 to 40 years. Committee counsel Robert Akers said the move would allow more flexibility for landowners and companies.
“Forty won’t get it,” Lackey said, arguing that raising the maximum by 10 years doesn’t go far enough.
Shirley raised concern among lawmakers in his December presentation by highlighting a lack of uniform reporting requirements for carbon offset agreements. Shirley said that has left the state in the dark about agreement duration and financial terms.
“We simply don’t really have a lot of the details regarding these agreements,” Shirley said.
The color of the market
Brzostek wants to see West Virginia communities gain as carbon sequestration startups and established corporations look to invest more heavily in a carbon credit economy.
“I would encourage lawmakers to get more feedback from the other side of this issue and think about how this bill could impact a growing market in the state,” Brzostek said.
The green Lackey sees in his forestland’s future isn’t legal tender.
“There is the possibility that the carbon sequestration market could collapse – new technologies that drive the per-ton cost maybe to zero,” Lackey said. “Your passion has to be for the trees, protecting the land and the environment to sign such an extremely risky contract.”
Now that he’s no longer hustling into new Uber rides every morning and new motels every night while traveling for facility risk assessments, Lackey has time to take stock of time.
Lackey fears HB 4483’s cap on carbon offset agreement lengths could be a “subtle out” for the next generation to sell.
“Sometimes it takes years of living with those trees to see their value is greater than the money,” Lackey said. “It may take the next generation years to appreciate their beauty and their value of removing CO2 from the air we breathe.”
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on the Legislature’s time to address West Virginia’s carbon market. Anderson’s statement Friday did not address the future of HB 4483. Tuesday is the last day new bills can be introduced in the House of Delegates. The Senate's deadline for new bill introductions is Feb. 21.
“More agreements are being completed each month,” Anderson said.
Lackey hopes the Legislature leaves them – and him - alone.
“How can you tell someone they can’t do what they want to do with their own property?”