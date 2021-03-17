With Charleston City Council unanimously approving a resolution Monday supporting state legislation to protect against racial hair discrimination, West Virginia’s lone Black female lawmaker said the Legislature now must step up and do its job.
Council voted to support the CROWN Act, which legally prohibits racial discrimination based on certain hair textures and hairstyle. Identical bills have been introduced in the Senate and House of Delegates, but Republican committee chairs in both chambers have not taken either up for discussion.
CROWN stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, led a rally Saturday on the Capitol grounds, calling for committee chairs to allow the bill a vote, and for fellow legislators to pass it into law.
Walker, one of the state’s three Black lawmakers and the only Black woman in the Legislature, said the resolutions are great, but cities need to be passing ordinances to ensure protections are on the books. Walker also called for cities that have passed CROWN Act-related ordinances and resolutions to bring signed copies to the committee chairs, the Speaker of the House and Senate President, and stand behind their support.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Tuesday she would strongly support an ordinance to protect against racial hair discrimination.
Council member Tiffany Wesley-Plear, who introduced the resolution, said Tuesday the importance of this protection comes from a long history of racial discrimination, solely based on how Black people have chosen to wear their natural hair.
“I think people need to know that for years, Black women particularly, have had to chemically treat their hair and do damage to not only their hair but their health, trying to fit themselves in a box that was never designed for them,” she said.
Historically, racial hair discrimination has existed everywhere from workplaces to schools. A 2019 study found that Black women are 80% more likely to change their hair style to “fit in” at the office.
Just last year, a Beckley mother pleaded to West Virginia lawmakers to pass racial hair discrimination protections, saying a Woodrow Wilson High School basketball coach barred her son from being on the team until he cut off his locks, because they weren’t “neat.”
In December 2018, a referee forced a Black New Jersey high school student to cut off his locks, while in uniform, just before a wrestling match.
No matter the occasion, Black girls in America have grown up being preached to about beauty standards, Wesley-Plear said, which were designed with only white women in mind. Except white hair does not grow remotely the same, and this type of discrimination has forced Black women into mimicking impossible societal standards.
“I have curls, I have twists, I have V-shaped patterns and sometimes S-shaped patterns,” she said. “We’ve been taught that we need to straighten it for it to look good or presentable or professional, and that is not what my natural hair is.”
Black children especially need to be assured that their natural hair is not a detriment, Wesley-Plear said.
“I want my children to be proud of the manes they have. I want them to embrace it, and a lot of times we are forced to comply with beauty standards that were not designed with us in mind,” she said.
And it’s not just Black girls. Wesley-Plear said she fears for the future of Black boys, who, like a boy she went to high school with in Charleston, was told he couldn’t play basketball “with those things on his head,” referring to his locks. This boy went on to have a bright future and remains active in the community, she said, but that is not the case for millions of Black children whose spirits are crushed by simply being told their hairstyles don't belong in America.
“Whether my hair is locked, braided, twisted, puffed, in an afro, any of those textured styles, it doesn’t make me unprofessional ... it doesn’t change my qualifications,” she said. “It’s my birthright to have my hair grow from my head the way it does.”
Wesley-Plear said she can be inspired looking over at Charleston City Council’s other two Black female members, Deanna McKinney and Jennifer Pharr, during meetings, knowing the three all wear their hair differently and have total control over how they choose to wear it. Black hair is wholly unique, she said, and West Virginia’s laws should protect that.
Walker said West Virginians should call their elected representatives, write letters and contact news media in support of the CROWN Act.
Similar to the current fate of the proposed Fairness Act, which protects people from discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, Walker said people should be supporting racial hair discrimination protections in their individual cities. Republican lawmakers have refused for years to take up the Fairness Act, and Walker said with the party’s current priority this week — protecting Confederate monuments from removal — the CROWN Act is headed down a similar path.
Walker said she’s taken issue with one particular question she’s been asked recently by a news reporter, which, in short, asks why lawmakers should be concerned about a problem affecting less than 4% of West Virginia’s population. She said it’s a racist question.
“The question should be [to lawmakers], 'in a state that’s over 90% non-Black, why are you not protecting the 4% of Black people that are here?’” she said.
“Something as simple as hair, we have to pull teeth — I mean West Virginia, just do better.”