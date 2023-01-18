An increase in utility surcharge cases isn’t just costing West Virginians ratepayer dollars.
It’s costing them taxpayer dollars, too.
West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division director Robert Williams noted in a budget presentation to lawmakers Wednesday that an increase in surcharge rate cases has caused his unit to have to retain more experts — at a cost.
“We’re finding we’re having to retain experts in more and more proceedings,” Williams told the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday afternoon. “[I]nstead of having them involved in just two or three cases a year, we were having them involved in a lot more.”
Williams asked for another $150,000 to cover retaining experts after the division went over its $260,000 budget for that purpose last year.
The Consumer Advocate Division is the independent arm of the Public Service Commission. The division depends on retained experts and consultants to perform audits, make recommendations and present testimony on complex issues in cases before the PSC and in federal jurisdictions, Williams told legislators.
The PSC has approved more surcharges for utilities to seek cost recovery in recent years, including surcharges for infrastructure improvements that the utilities argue soften the blow of base rate impacts.
Retaining consultants and experts to work on complex cases is the division’s second-largest category of expenses.
Williams noted that his division would like to retain a gas procurement expert, especially given gas price volatility and its impact on utility rates.
Williams asked for $78,000 above what’s currently budgeted for employee salaries and benefits to attract a suitably high level of candidates.
A technical analyst on staff would enable the division to better address issues that emerge in cases involving distressed and failing utilities and other utility cases with engineering issues, Williams said.
“I’m asking for enough money to go out and hire somebody that is comparably experienced,” Williams said.
Williams reported that the Public Service Commission supports the division’s approximately $228,000 budget improvement request, including it in its budget. Williams’ presentation followed a budget presentation from PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane to the finance committee.
Lane reported a total requested budget of roughly $24.7 million, noting that the Consumer Advocate Division’s planned fiscal year 2024 base budget is nearly $1.3 million, with a total budget exceeding $1.5 million after the roughly $228,000 budget improvement request.
The Consumer Advocate Division is funded wholly by assessments collected by the PSC from regulated utilities, Williams noted to the committee.
Finance panels in the Senate and House are holding budget presentations early in the legislative session as they work on the state budget.