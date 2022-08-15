The chairman of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Energy Committee wants Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to explain his support of the Inflation Reduction Act to lawmakers.
Specifically, Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, thinks the measure, which Congress adopted Friday, will “devastate” West Virginia’s coal industry.
Smith wants Manchin to appear before the Joint Energy Committee to give lawmakers the chance to ask questions about the act and to “deliver direct concerns from West Virginians about the potential harm that could come from its passage.” Smith, who also serves as Chair of the Senate Energy, Industry, and Mining Committee, made his request in a news release Monday.
“Senator Manchin has always said he can’t vote for a bill unless he feels like he can go back home and explain why,” Smith said. “That’s all we’re asking for with this visit. We’d like the chance to hear directly from him and allow him the opportunity to talk to us face to face about why he voted the way he did.”
A spokesperson for Manchin didn’t indicate whether the senator intended to take up Smith’s invitation.
“Senator Manchin has always had West Virginia’s best interest in mind and the Inflation Reduction Act delivers for West Virginians by lowering prescription drug and health care costs, addressing high energy prices by increasing domestic energy production and permanently extending the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund,” the spokesperson said in response to a request for comment from the Gazette-Mail.
President Joe Biden is set to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday. Biden released a statement last week saying the measure caps senior’s out-of-pocket spending for prescription drugs at $2,000 a year, and reduces health insurance premiums for people covered under the Affordable Care Act.
The law will mark the “largest investment ever in combatting the existential crisis of climate change,” Biden said.
The law widely has been noted for the government resources and commitments for climate protection. It includes funding to support the manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, as well as support for nature preservation and sustainable farming.
The law permanently extends the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund and provides $10 billion in incentives to support the coal and natural gas industries, according to Manchin’s fact sheet.
The West Virginia Climate Alliance, comprised of environmental, civil rights, and religious organizations, released a statement last week supporting the measure.
Smith, a coal miner by trade, “strongly encouraged” Manchin to accept the Joint Energy Committee’s invitation and meet with them in September or November.
“I’ve seen numerous interviews where he said that the Inflation Reduction Act wasn’t a ‘red’ bill or a ‘blue’ bill, but it was a ‘red, white and blue’ bill,” Smith continued. “Well, my fear is that his yes vote on this bill is going to leave West Virginia and all of its hard-working coal miners and their families black and blue, and I think we need to have an honest conversation about that.”