FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison haven't sought a base rate increase in West Virginia since 2014.
“So,” Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the state Public Service Commission, told the state House Finance Committee last week, “there’s been no opportunity for us to examine FirstEnergy’s books to see what if any[thing], has happened as a result of what’s happened in Ohio.”
What's happened in Ohio is the largest bribery scandal in state history with FirstEnergy at the center. Other states have not required base rate cases to investigate and find millions of dollars improperly charged to ratepayers resulting from the scandal.
Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, wrote in an op-ed published Thursday by the Charleston Gazette-Mail that other states -- including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland -- served by FirstEnergy had “recently completed” base rate cases.
Ohio regulators set rates in FirstEnergy utilities’ last base rate case there in 2009. Pennsylvania regulators set rates in FirstEnergy utilities’ last base rate case there in 2016. Maryland regulators set rates in FirstEnergy utilities’ last base rate case there in 2019.
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation. The Public Service Commission has estimated the base rate composes two-thirds of a typical residential electric utility bill.
A Public Utilities Commission of Ohio audit investigating issues related to FirstEnergy’s central role in the bribery scandal found in 2021 that $6.6 million included in customer bills should be refunded.
That audit wasn’t part of any base rate case. Instead, the commission had expanded the scope of a third-party audit of FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities’ rider allowing them to recover distribution system investments.
Last year, a Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission audit of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries noted that FirstEnergy identified roughly $2.4 million in “inappropriate costs” allocated to FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries. Those allocations dated to 2003.
Made public in June 2022, the Pennsylvania utilities commission staff audit report detailed potential annual cost savings of roughly $39 million and one-time cost savings of $13.5 million to $22.5 million. FirstEnergy accepted 17 audit recommendations, including remediation determined by internal and governmental investigations.
Fieldwork for the management and operations audit began in 2021 – five years after FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania utilities filed their most recent base rate case there.
In July 2021, nearly three years after Potomac Edison’s most recent base rate case filing, the Maryland Public Service Commission approved an investigation into whether FirstEnergy used money from Potomac Edison, which also serves Maryland, to pay for costs associated with the scandal.
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder went on trial last month on charges he led a racketeering enterprise that received roughly $60 million in bribes from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to help secure a billion-dollar taxpayer-funded bailout of two failing nuclear plants in Ohio.
In July 2021, FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230 million penalty upon admitting the utility and its subsidiary FirstEnergy Service Company conspired with public officials and other entities to pay and conceal millions of dollars through wire transfers to support passage of the plant bailout legislation.
FirstEnergy admitted that FirstEnergy Service Company paid $60 million to Generation Now from 2017 to March 2020.
Generation Now was a purported social welfare organization whose real purpose was receiving undisclosed donations as a benefit to Householder, according to FirstEnergy’s 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Ohio.
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said last month FirstEnergy spending on the Ohio plant bailout have no rate impact on West Virginia customers.
Lane asserted to the House Finance Committee the only way West Virginia ratepayers could be affected by the scandal is through a base rate case.
“[T]hat’s where any cost would have been passed on,” Lane said.
West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams has concurred. The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission responsible for representing ratepayer interests.
Lane’s contention is familiar.
FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities argued in a September 2020 statement filed with state regulators that because their base rates were set in a case predating the plant bailout, it wasn’t possible for the companies’ base rates to include those costs. The utilities also contended then that their ratepayers hadn’t paid any other riders or charges that included plant bailout costs.
Just $2.4 million, or slightly more than a third, of the $6.6 million Ohio regulators found should be refunded to customers was charged in base distribution rates. Another $4.15 million, or nearly all of the remaining amount, was charged through a demand-side management and energy efficiency rider.
It's “concerning” that Lane echoes FirstEnergy utilities’ argument in Ohio, said Dave Anderson, policy and communications manager at the Energy and Policy Institute, a national utility watchdog group.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the nation’s leading utility regulator, found in an audit released last year that FirstEnergy and its affiliates paid $70.9 million to dark money groups whose donors aren’t disclosed for lobbying and other “non-operative” purposes. The audit focused on improper accounting related to the scandal.
FirstEnergy identified $1.5 million charged to its electric and transmission utilities, including Mon Power and Potomac Edison that had been improperly recorded, the FERC noted.
Anderson noted FirstEnergy disclosures of improper charges to customers amid utility regulator-ordered investigations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“There is no reason to think West Virginia was somehow spared from this systematic misuse of ratepayer money by FirstEnergy,” Anderson said in an email.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison serve roughly 555,000 customers in 40 counties in West Virginia.
“I just think it’s more of that expecting companies to regulate themselves, and in my experience, that doesn’t seem to work out for customers as well as it should,” said Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club.
While FirstEnergy is spared an investigation here by a commission led by a former lobbyist for the utility, state loopholes leave customers more prone to being on the hook for lobbying costs, the Energy and Policy Institute says.
No explicit ban
The FERC’s audit found FirstEnergy Service Company improperly accounted for and reported lobbying costs and donations.
The audit reported that payments to Generation Now and another dark money group were allocated to 10 FirstEnergy subsidiaries and improperly accounted for.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported paying more than $175 million to FirstEnergy Service Company from 2017 through 2019 under a single operating account, according to a Gazette-Mail review of reports the companies filed with the FERC.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission has no explicit ban on utilities charging customers for political expenses procured by central service companies and billed back to the utilities, according to Small.
Small noted affiliated charges to regulated utilities in West Virginia are to be defined within an affiliated agreement subject to commission approval. The agency then determines whether charges from affiliates identified on utilities’ books and subject to audit and review in rate cases will be included in rates, Small said.
In a guide it released last month for policymakers to protect ratepayers from utility scandals, the Energy and Policy Institute recommended public utility regulators ban utilities from charging customers for political expenses procured by central service companies and billed to utilities.
The report highlighted the Householder trial as a cautionary example.
Public utility commissions “should make explicit that its prohibition on utilities’ charging customers for political activities extends to any payments that the utility makes to a central service company,” the Energy and Policy Institute report says.
The report calls on public utility commissions to explicitly bar utilities from spending customers’ money on politics, including expenses for influencing regulation, legislation or public opinion.
Anderson said West Virginia could adopt a new provision in utility laws that would more explicitly bar utilities from charging ratepayers for political spending and require frequent line-item disclosures of regulatory accounts utilities are known to use to hide lobbying and political expenses.
Small touted a FERC accounting system requirement that utilities use a specific account not chargeable to ratepayers for expenses on influencing legislation, elections or public official decisions. Indirect expenses on political activities paid to industry groups often are disallowed, Small said.
“Based on prior decisions in rate cases, even expenses that represent legal lobbying, advertising or public image building are not allowed to be included in rates,” Small said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported paying more than $175 million to FirstEnergy Service Company from 2017 through 2019 under a single operating account generally chargeable to customers under the FERC accounting system, according to a Gazette-Mail review of reports the companies filed with the agency.
The $175 million covered a wide array of support, including “CEO support,” “CFO [chief financial officer] support,” “federal affairs and energy policy,” “local affairs and economic development” and “external affairs and communication.”
A committee of FirstEnergy’s Board of Directors fired Michael J. Dowling from his position as senior vice president of external affairs in October 2020 in a company internal investigation relating to federal prosecutors’ case.
In its request for the Public Service Commission of Maryland to investigate, the state Office of People’s Counsel cited a report that 13 FirstEnergy utilities paid $144 million just for external affairs to FirstEnergy Service Company from 2017 through 2019. The office is a residential utility advocacy group.
The February 2021 report by Energy and Policy Institute noted that none of that money was allocated to an account for political expenses generally unrecoverable from ratepayers.
State and federal lobbying and other governmental affairs support were among the services covered by a 2017 mutual assistance agreement between FirstEnergy Service Company and FirstEnergy subsidiaries, including Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
Without stronger safeguards against utility cost recovery from customers for lobbying, ratepayers captive to monopoly providers are vulnerable to funding political machines, the Energy and Policy Institute and other ratepayer advocates say.
“Unlike other companies, regulated monopoly utilities can force customers to fund their political expenditures through the rate-collection process, effectively turning them into a conscripted army of millions of small-dollar donors,” Energy and Policy Institute said in its report.
A FirstEnergy-determined timeline
FirstEnergy spokeswoman Hannah Catlett said the company expects its next base rate case filing in West Virginia in the first half of 2023.
FirstEnergy also has said it plans base rate case filings in Maryland and New Jersey in the first half of this year, giving ratepayers an opportunity to compare how utility regulators vet their respective utilities’ rate requests.
The Akron, Ohio-headquartered corporation projected 6% average annual base rate growth from 2021 through 2025 in a presentation of financial and strategic highlights it released for the third quarter of 2022.
“Upcoming distribution base rate case filings will allow us to address the increased cost of debt,” the company said in its presentation.
Speaking Wednesday before the House Finance Committee, Lane indicated commissioners will be waiting on the West Virginia base rate case filing to look into scandal-related costs under her agency’s jurisdiction – while ratepayer advocates keep waiting on the commission.
“Then we will be looking at [any scandal-related] expenses,” Lane said.