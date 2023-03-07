Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

tax bill

Republican Gov. Jim Justice (center) holds up the signed House Bill 2526, a compromise bill that includes a 21.25% reduction of the state’s personal income tax, on Tuesday with Senate President Craig Blair (left), R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

 WV GOVERNOR’S OFFICE | Courtesy photo

The mood was festive Tuesday as Gov. Jim Justice signed what he called the largest tax cut in West Virginia history.

Flanked by lawmakers and surrounded by festive balloons, Justice signed House Bill 2526 in a ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston, where he praised the collaboration between the House of Delegates and the Senate in putting together a compromise bill that included a 21.25% reduction of the personal income tax.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you