Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A bill that would exempt rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security from severance tax for nearly a decade is a vote away from passage in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The House Finance Committee on Monday advanced House Bill 3012 to the full House without discussion. The committee approved a version of the bill that shortened the length of time the severance tax exemption would be in effect to nine years from the 12 provided in the original bill.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you