The West Virginia House of Delegates did not take up a mine union-opposed, coal industry-backed bill that would take away enforcement authority from the state’s mine safety office Wednesday, effectively cutting off the bill’s path toward passage.
Wednesday marked the last day for bills to be passed out of their chamber of origin in the Legislature, leaving House Bill 4840 with no viable path forward.
The House adjourned late Wednesday afternoon without taking up HB 4840, which provoked impassioned opposition from miners and the United Mine Workers of America union leaders.
The House's move marked a turnaround from Tuesday, when it voted 65-24 against postponing consideration of the bill indefinitely.
The bill as advanced by the House Government Organization Committee last week would remove the powers of the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards and lessen the experience required for apprentices to be certified as miners.
The bill struck out statutory references to “inspections” and “orders,” renaming them “visits” and “recommendations,” respectively.
Josh Roberts, UMWA director of health and safety, applauded the bill’s failure to advance Wednesday.
“Coal miners’ voices were heard loud and clear,” Roberts said in an emailed statement Wednesday evening.
Roberts joined nearly two dozen miners and other mine safety advocates in speaking out against HB 4840 during a public hearing on the bill at the House Chamber on Monday, three days after the bill was originated in and advanced out of the Government Organization Committee.
HB 4840 would remove the minimum number of “visits” that mine inspectors must make to all mines in their districts, discard a requirement that governor nominees to the state mine safety board representing operators have experience in “health and safety,” and get rid of a provision allowing for inspectors to examine mines with no advance notice.
The House Rules Committee moved HB 4840 from its active calendar to its inactive calendar just prior to the House floor session began Wednesday morning and never moved it back.
A Department of Commerce fiscal note for the bill estimated it would cost the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training $1.38 million per year, noting that that was the average annual revenue the agency collected in the past eight fiscal years.
The bill would eliminate a provision allowing miners to request the office have an immediate investigation made when they believe dangerous conditions exist, instead only permitting miners to ask the office to work with mine management regarding safety concerns, unless there is a concern of imminent danger.
HB 4840 lead sponsor and Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, argued that there are more than enough state and federal inspectors for coal mines in West Virginia and that inspectors aren’t being used properly. Fellow bill sponsor Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, said he viewed the bill as an opportunity to implement new training for coal companies.
Steele did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.
“Giving mining operators guidelines and simply making recommendations does not work,” Roberts said. “History has shown us that.”
An Office of Health Miners’ Safety and Training spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on HB 4840 prior to the House icing the bill Wednesday.
The Governor’s Office and the Department of Commerce, which houses the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, declined comment on HB 4840 earlier this week.
A Gazette-Mail analysis of Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data in July found that coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice were assessed about $200,000 in fines by the office for about 200 state mine safety violations since 2018, including $107,500 for two violations of a statute requiring operators to immediately notify an inspector of an accident or serious personal injury.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton spoke in favor of HB 4840 at Monday's public hearing. He said Wednesday evening that his organization is willing to pursue a restructuring of the agency under HB 4840 given what he called a strong federal mine safety inspection presence in West Virginia.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration also conducts mine safety inspections in the state, but miners said the state inspections made them safer and addressed issues more quickly. MSHA is required to inspect each underground mine four times a year and each surface mine twice a year.
The bill also would abolish a board of appeals that makes determinations on miners’ entitlements after discharge or discrimination appeals.
Beckley attorney Sam Petsonk, who spoke out against HB 4840 during Monday’s public hearing, called HB 4840 a “wake-up call” Wednesday evening for miners to report their bosses to the board if they suffer retaliation or interference in refusing to do unsafe work.
Existing law requires the appeals board to issue a decision within 45 days and automatically reinstate the miner if it fails to do so because of operator or board delay.
Under HB 4840, miners would have to file appeals in the circuit court in the county where the petitioner lives or where the mine is located — a change Petsonk predicted would subject miners to overcrowded circuit court dockets.
“The state’s mining laws become meaningless without the ability for the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training to enforce those laws,” Roberts said.