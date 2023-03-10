Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Reconsidering

The West Virginia House of Delegates voted to approve a bill that would lower political contribution transparency less than two hours after voting to reject it, with the pictured rejection of a move to table reconsideration of the bill in between.   

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has sent two bills to the governor that would lower political contribution transparency in state elections — including one it rejected just 101 minutes earlier.

The House on Friday advanced Senate Bills 508 and 516, which would increase contribution limits that trigger reporting requirements for those spending money to influence legislation coming before state lawmakers or advocate electing or defeating a political candidate without a candidate’s support.

