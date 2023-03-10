The West Virginia House of Delegates voted to approve a bill that would lower political contribution transparency less than two hours after voting to reject it, with the pictured rejection of a move to table reconsideration of the bill in between.
PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography
The West Virginia House of Delegates has sent two bills to the governor that would lower political contribution transparency in state elections — including one it rejected just 101 minutes earlier.
The House on Friday advanced Senate Bills 508 and 516, which would increase contribution limits that trigger reporting requirements for those spending money to influence legislation coming before state lawmakers or advocate electing or defeating a political candidate without a candidate’s support.
Currently, any person who spends more than $500 in a three-month period or $200 in any one month to present a program to the public designed to influence legislation must register with the state Ethics Commission as a sponsor of a “grass roots lobbying campaign” under state law.
Under SB 508, those reporting thresholds would be raised to $5,000 and $1,000, respectively.
The campaign sponsor must report the names and addresses of each person contributing $25 or more to the campaign to the Ethics Commission under current state law.
Under SB 508, the $25 threshold would be raised to $1,000.
The House rejected SB 508, whose lead sponsor is Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, in a 61-35 vote after Democratic and Republican delegates both spoke out against the legislation.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, observed that a contributor giving $999 each month would never have to report that support.
“I cannot in good conscience vote for this bill,” Delegate Larry Kump, R-Berkeley, said.
Voting in the minority for SB 508 were House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Majority Leader Eric Householder, R-Berkeley; Speaker Pro Tempore Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, and Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell.
But that minority soon became a majority approving SB 508 in a 49-41 vote after Delegate Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh, who had voted against SB 508, moved for the House to reconsider the bill.
A vote on tabling Brooks’ motion to reconsider SB 508 failed in a 63-33 tally, setting up the vote on SB 508’s passage.
The lobbying covered by SB 508 isn’t direct lobbying of lawmakers but lobbying public opinion instead.
“[T]he West Virginia Legislature voted down expanding dark money and then 30 minutes later changed their minds,” Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said, referring to the term often used for undisclosed spending on swaying voters’ minds. “Laughable. Absolutely laughable, and quite frankly, it’s just sad.”
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, contended in a floor speech following Brooks’ motion to reconsider the disclosure limits were cumbersome for “homeschool moms” and other citizens.
But Americans for Prosperity, a widely known conservative libertarian political advocacy organization that has been funded by billionaire businessman Charles Koch and his late brother David Koch, has engaged in grassroots lobbying. The Kochs have been scrutinized for using dark money vehicles for political advocacy.
SB 516, which the House approved in a 73-24 vote after the initial SB 508 vote but before Brooks’ motion to reconsider, would increase the threshold to report contributions toward advocating for or against a candidate not in coordination with a candidate, their political committee or a political party committee from $250 to $1,000.
Julie Archer, coordinator of West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections, an election transparency advocacy coalition, called SBs 508 and 516 “a step in the wrong direction and moving toward less transparency, not greater” in an email.
