Energy committees in both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature have approved bills that would eliminate the number of royalty owners who must own an oil or natural gas mineral tract for an operator to negotiate with to use the property.
The Legislature in 2018 passed House Bill 4268, which permitted oil and gas development within a mineral tract owned by seven or more royalty owners if the operator gets the consent of owners of at least three fourths of the interest in the tract.
Virtually identical bills that the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining and House Energy and Manufacturing committees approved within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon would eliminate the requirement that at least seven or any specific number of royalty owners must own an oil and gas interest for an operator to develop it.
The Senate energy panel-approved bill is Senate Bill 650, whose lead and only sponsor is Sen. Eric Nelson, Jr., R-Kanawha. The House energy panel-approved bill is House Bill 4022, which originated in the committee but picked up five sponsors: committee Chair Bill Anderson, R-Wood, committee Vice Chair John R. Kelly, R-Wood, and Delegates Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, and Roy Cooper, R-Summers.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers said HB 4022 would “increase the usefulness for developers.”
The bills make no other substantive changes to the 2018 law.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee referred SB 650 to the full Senate. The House energy panel referred HB 4022 to the House Judiciary Committee.
The 2018 law allows non-consenting owners to receive a proportionate share of production royalty equal to the highest royalty percentage paid to their consenting co-tenants in the same mineral property or participate in the development and get their proportionate share of revenue after the market value of their share of production doubles the share of costs charged to their interest.
