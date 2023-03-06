The West Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed legislation Saturday that would require approval from a board rebooted by Gov. Jim Justice to develop coal plants for decommissioning or deconstruction of fossil fuel-powered plants.
In an 87-5 vote, the House approved Senate Bill 609, which requires Senate concurrence after the House amended the bill to specify the bill applies to existing coal, oil or natural gas-fueled plants only. The Senate approved SB 609 without opposition last month.
The bill would require Public Energy Authority approval for any existing utility or non-utility plant fueled by those power sources to be decommissioned or deconstructed.
The bill says the authority board consisting of governor appointees may approve decommissioning or deconstructing a plant after an analysis by an authority-approved third party that evaluates the “social, environmental and economic impact at a local and statewide level” of doing so. Potential alternatives to the decommissioning or deconstruction must also be evaluated under SB 609, including “novel technologies and green technologies” as alternative sources for fuel.
Opponents of SB 609 have objected to that bill going further than HB 3308 by applying even to non-utility plants and looping in the Public Energy Authority, a board Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, said he reactivated in 2021 in part to develop a “next generation” of coal plants.
SB 609’s passage comes amid a long-term trend of increasingly uneconomic coal-fired plants shutting down nationwide and with the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island expected to close this spring.
The Legislature bailed out the Pleasants plant in 2019 by approving $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for it.
“There’s a reason why these plants are making decisions to close,” Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said. “Why insert government into private decisions by private companies?”
Energy Harbor, the independent power producer that owns the Pleasants plant, said its closure is required as the company transitions to carbon-free energy.
Hansen predicted that inserting the Public Energy Authority into private power producer plant closure decisions likely would cause electric rates to keep going up.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Derrick Price Williamson, executive director of the West Virginia Energy Users Group, a coalition of large industrial power users, said SB 609 appears to create unnecessary regulatory redundancy for utility power plant decommissioning and closure.
Williamson noted in part that authority to approve such closures is included in House Bill 3308, a bill approved by the Legislature last month that requires Public Service Commission approval for public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit. Justice has yet to sign HB 3308 into law.
“In our view, the issue should be whether such plants can be competitive in the free market for power,” Williamson said in an email. “Belt and suspenders regulatory oversight smacks of more government control over outcomes that should be resolved through the operation of the free market.”
“Over and over, this Legislature is picking winners and losers in the energy sector,” Emmett Pepper, policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia, said in an email. “It believes it knows best, more than actual business and property owners.”
Delegate Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants, said the Pleasants plant was closing due to “an assault on the coal industry” when asked by Assistant Majority Whip Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, an underground coal miner, whether market forces or something else was causing plants like Pleasants to shut down.
Vance then claimed that plants are shutting down to get their “pockets padded by just pulling out” of coal and “going with a green initiative from the federal government.”
A 2020 analysis from the financial advisory firm Lazard estimated the ongoing cost of a new solar energy project is $24 to $32 per megawatt hour, $10 to $16 less per megawatt hour than the cost to operate an existing coal-fired power plant.
Nearly two-thirds of total renewable power generation added last year had lower costs than the cheapest fossil fuel option, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency, a global intergovernmental agency that supports countries in energy transitions.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, said SB 609 provided an opportunity for lawmakers to review options to repurpose plants headed for closure.
The lead sponsor of SB 609 is Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, a coal miner. Voting against it Saturday were five of 12 House Democrats in the Republican-supermajority chamber: Hansen, Minority Leader Pro Tempore Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Delegates Danielle Walker of Monongalia County and Kayla Young of Kanawha County.
The Public Energy Authority has done little but hear presentations from representatives of energy industries and users in its first handful of meetings held since February 2022. Presenters have included talks from proponents of battery energy storage and projects to redevelop coal-fired plants with technologies that allow them to produce power while emitting less carbon than they store.
Justice announced he was rebooting the long dormant Public Energy Authority at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
Justice has faced criticism that he has failed to meet an obligation under state code to appoint at least one board member with significant environmental protection advocacy experience.
Governor’s Office spokesman Jordan Damron has said the Public Energy Authority’s environmental protection appointee is Jeff Herholdt, citing his background as retired director of the West Virginia Division of Energy and manager of a state energy efficiency program.
Herholdt emailed a letter of resignation to former board chairman and state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch on Feb. 5, writing that he had “assumed incorrectly that the focus on renewables would remain the same” as when he previously served on the authority board during Gov. Joe Manchin’s administration, according to correspondence provided by the Governor’s Office.
But Herholdt has remained on the board and later said he was encouraged by the board’s direction after its first meeting in February 2022.
Three months later, West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton suggested the authority take part ownership in the Pleasants plant at a monthly authority board meeting.
Hamilton’s PowerPoint presentation further suggested the Energy Authority consider acquiring a percentage of equity or ownership in in-state regulated utilities after noting that both of the state’s two major electric utilities, American Electric Power and FirstEnergy, have announced intentions to transition away from fossil fuel energy.
Gaunch said the authority would not exercise its broad statutory powers under state law, such as entering into management contracts to operate electric power and gas transmission projects or taking property through eminent domain.
The West Virginia House and Senate have adopted resolutions this session urging Mon Power to buy the Pleasants Power Station, citing its large contribution to the local tax base and calling it “the heart and soul of the community.”
In January, the PSC received a letter signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison, another FirstEnergy subsidiary to buy the more than four-decade-old plant.
A witness for the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission charged with representing ratepayer interests, has recommended that Mon Power pursue acquiring the Pleasants plant and then consider closing its coal-fired Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks and is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal.
Medine was the agent for Lexington Coal Co. in the company’s sale of assets in Illinois and Indiana, and was an advisor to and on the board of the Elk Horn Coal Company until its 2011 sale to Rhino Resource Partners LP, a limited partnership formed to operate steam and metallurgical coal properties and other non-coal assets.