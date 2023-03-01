The West Virginia House of Delegates approved bills Wednesday relating to first responder funding and the age of consent for marriage.
The House voted 94-1, with five delegates absent, to approve an amended version of House Bill 3153, which would provide an additional $12 million a year in funding to the state’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service providers.
House Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, R-Wood, was the only dissenting vote.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, offered an amendment that allocated the money from lottery funds, rather than generating it through a tax increase proposed in the original draft. Linville’s amendment was adopted 94-3, with three delegates absent. Criss was joined by delegates Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, and Clay Riley, R-Harrison, in voting against the amendment.
“Rather than raising a tax on insurance policies,” Linville said, “we instead would take this from the state excess lottery revenue fund.”
Delegate Walter Hall, R-Kanawha, spoke in favor of Linville’s amendment, saying it makes HB 3153 a better bill. The funding will be crucial for volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service providers that are struggling with high costs and decreasing rates of volunteerism, he said.
“Speaking with multiple fire chiefs across our municipalities, the volunteer fire department and our EMS systems need to be funded,” Hall said. “It will affect all of us, at some point in time, if they don’t have the proper funding.”
Speaking against the amendment, Criss said that, while lottery estimates for the coming year are $334 million, expenditures are estimated at $329 million. Criss voiced concern that committing excess lottery funds each year could jeopardize the state’s financial obligations.
“Well, I don’t want to take anybody’s happiness away from them, but I am the bearer of Reaper news,” Criss said. “You have obligations before you that [past] legislatures have decided to do with some of these monies.”
Speaking in favor of the bill, Delegate Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, was particularly pleased that emergency medical service providers would share in the funding. He said West Virginia lost 15 emergency medical service providers in 2022, and three so far this year.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time, and it’s finally got here,” Jennings said.
Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, said he was voting with a “cautious yes” on the bill. He said he was pleased a tax increase was avoided, but believes some of the responsibility for increasing emergency services funding falls on the individual counties through their levying powers.
“Some counties need to take a role in addressing funding for these critical services, using the authority they have for levies and fees,” Smith said.
•••
The House also approved a bill relating to the state’s age of consent to marry.
The House approved House Bill 3018, making 18 the age of consent to marry, by a vote of 84-13 with three delegates absent. The bill would prohibit marriage for anyone younger than 18, even with parental consent.
The legislation would not affect any marriage already in place, or a marriage performed in another state, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said.
Speaking against the bill, Delegate Keith Marple, R-Harrison, said the bill would harm children born to underage mothers by denying them a traditional family.
“People have been dating from teenage on up, people have been living from teenage on up, and they have been getting married in this state,” Marple said. “If you have consenting parents that agree that these children under 18 should get married and they’re going to help them, they’re going to be loving, and the issue is pregnancy, they’re going to have two sets of grandparents who are going to look after these children and help.”
Marple said his experience as a law enforcement officer, a game warden and a magistrate judge has allowed him to work with people and their problems.
“One of the excuses that was given in committee was the circuit judges didn’t like writing these orders allowing children under 18 to get married,” Marple said. “Well, that’s why we pay these judges big bucks, to deal with issues, to deal with problems, to deal with people.”
He said the bill would push people to travel out of state to get married.
“People are still going to be doing the same thing, whether this bill passes or not. If people under 18 can’t get married, they’re going to go out of state to get married, or they’re going to go out of state to get an abortion,” Marple said. “You’re voting on people’s lives.”