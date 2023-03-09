The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday approved bills relating to pay for certain social workers and audits of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Lawmakers have said Senate Bill 273 would address a shortage of social service workers in counties that border higher-paying states. The House voted 91-0 to approve the bill, with nine delegates absent. If the Senate concurs with changes made to the bill, it would go to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.
The legislation would exempt certain social service workers from the state Division of Personnel pay scale, and require the commissioner of the Bureau of Social Services to establish a separate merit-based scale for child protective workers, youth service workers, adult protective service workers, casework personnel and managers at the county level by Jan. 1, 2024.
The bill would also allow the bureau to allocate these positions to counties based on caseload and population. The bill permits the commissioner to conduct a periodic wage and compensation market analysis and requires no uniformity of pay scale between regions.
The bill includes a legislative finding that, from 2016 to 2020, the child protective service vacancy rate increased from 9.7% to 33%. This significant lack of staffing has caused a delay in response times to begin investigations, according to the text of the bill.
During the same time period, the average hours to start a child protective service investigation after referral went from 119 hours in 2016 to 428 hours in 2020, according to the bill.
“This significant failure to begin the investigation can and has cost lives,” according to the text of the bill.
The House also voted 49-43, with eight delegates absent, to approve Senate Bill 667, which would subject the SSAC to legislative audits.
The bill, which now goes back to the Senate, would permit the legislative auditor to conduct performance audits of the SSAC at “reasonable and prudent intervals,” Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer said, explaining the bill on the House floor.
According to the bill, the audit would include the SSAC’s expenditures and performance, and include the inspection of all accounts and the examination of personnel.
The first audit would have to be conducted by Dec. 1, 2023, and a report delivered to the Joint Committee on Finance as well as the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability.
Some lawmakers expressed concern that the bill subjects a private, non-profit organization to a redundant state audit.
“This bill subjects this organization to legislative audit as though it is a state agency,” Delegate Bob Fehrenbacher, R-Wood, said. “The West Virginia Supreme Court has already ruled in 2008 that it is not a state agency. The state Auditor’s Office already audits this organization annually. So this bill subjects the organization to duplicate audits by two different bodies.”
Fehrenbacher was particularly concerned that the bill allowed the legislative auditor to examine personnel.
“To me this is a legislative overreach,” Fehrenbacher said.
Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, questioned the motivation behind the bill.
“I’m not sure what we’re trying to do here,” Ferrell said. “We’re being redundant, at best. My concern is this is some kind of personal vendetta against the SSAC. This is not what we’re in business here to do.”
