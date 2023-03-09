Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday approved bills relating to pay for certain social workers and audits of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.

Lawmakers have said Senate Bill 273 would address a shortage of social service workers in counties that border higher-paying states. The House voted 91-0 to approve the bill, with nine delegates absent. If the Senate concurs with changes made to the bill, it would go to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

