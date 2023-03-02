Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved legislation that would allow coal companies to claim tax credits to reduce their severance tax liability at an estimated cost to the state of $70 million per year.

House Bill 3133‘s stated aim is to encourage greater investment in coal production and processing facilities by creating tax credits for coal severance taxpayers that make road improvements.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

