Chris Hamilton

West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton has spoken in favor of the measures in a bill approved by the House of Delegates Wednesday that would expand the powers of the Coalfield Community Development Office with the aim of giving West Virginia’s shrinking coal industry a boost.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a coal industry-backed bill that would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.

The House on Wednesday approved House Bill 3303 in an 86-2 vote, sending the legislation to the Senate. Only delegates Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, voted against the bill.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

