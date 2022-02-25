A West Virginia House legislative committee has advanced to the full House of Delegates a sweeping bill that would strip away nearly all enforcement powers from the state’s mine law enforcement office, setting off a heated debate on the House floor Friday and resulting in a scheduled public hearing next week.
The House Government Organization Committee on Thursday afternoon advanced House Bill 4840, which would remove the powers of the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards, and eliminate operator mine permit fees.
HB 4840 would remove the minimum number of “visits” that mine inspectors must make to all the mines in their districts, discard a requirement that governor nominees to the state mine safety board representing operators have experience in “health and safety,” and get rid of a provision allowing for inspectors to examine mines with no advance notice.
“We are completely opposed to this insult to West Virginia miners and especially to their families, who have a right to expect them to come home safe and sound at the end of every shift,” United Mine Workers of America spokesman Phil Smith said of HB 4840 in an email Friday.
The bill strikes out statutory references to “inspections” and “orders,” renaming them “visits” and “recommendations,” respectively.
“It’s more of a compliance model,” committee counsel Jacyln Schiffour said in explaining the bill to the committee Thursday. “So, instead of inspecting for violations, we’re visiting to find potential safety hazards and provide recommendations to change those.”
“Maybe a lot of people here weren’t around when Sago happened, or Upper Big Branch,” Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said during the committee meeting.
Fleischauer was referencing mine explosions at International Coal Group’s Sago Mine, in Upshur County, in 2006 and Massey Energy’s Upper Big Branch Mine, in Raleigh County, in 2010 that killed 12 and 29 miners, respectively.
Immediately after Fleischauer ended an extensive line of questioning of Schiffour about provisions in and interpretations of the bill, committee Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, moved to refer the bill to the full House. Consideration of the bill up to that point consisted of Fleischauer and, before her, Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, asking Schiffour questions about language throughout the 54-page bill for 45 minutes.
In a subsequent 16-6 vote nearly along party lines, the committee moved to send the bill on to the House. Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo, cast the lone vote against advancing the bill among Republicans. All Democrats present for the meeting voted against advancing the measure.
The Republican-supermajority House voted 71-25 on Friday against a proposal by the committee’s Democrat minority to accept its recommendation that the bill be referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
Democrats argued that the lengthy bill transforming the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training into largely a mine safety guidance office, rather than an enforcement agency, merited more consideration.
“Maybe we shouldn’t introduce originating bills that rewrite almost an entire chapter of code on the last day of committee. How about that?” Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, a committee member, said on the House floor Friday.
Sunday is the due date for bills to leave committees in their house of origin to ensure three full days of readings.
Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, defended the panel’s abrupt advancement of the bill, later numbered HB 4880, by accusing Fleischauer of being “inflammatory” in her comments on the legislation during exchanges with Schiffour, alleging that she was trying to filibuster the bill.
Steele later announced that there would be a public hearing on the bill. The House Government Organization Committee will host the hearing from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the House chamber. Anyone who wishes to speak must sign up in the chamber starting at 5:30 p.m.
Steele argued that there are more than enough state and federal inspectors for coal mines in West Virginia, and that inspectors aren’t being used properly.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training conducts inspections of all mining-related sites, including mines, quarries and coal-handling facilities. It also certifies and trains mine employees.
The office is housed within the Department of Commerce. An office spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Commerce spokesman Andy Malinoski declined comment on HB 4840.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton said that HB 4840 allows for “a professional conversation” over the appropriate role of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.
“Focusing on human performance and behavioral issues would be a great complement to all the enforcement and inspections of state mines by MSHA,” Hamilton said in an email, referring to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, which also conducts mine inspections.
There were six fatal and 438 nonfatal accidents reported in 2021, according to Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data, with 107 mines reporting production in the fourth quarter of the year. There were 50,022 employees consisting of 8,810 at underground mines, 2,476 at surface mines, 1,753 at prep plants, 593 at quarries and 36,323 independent contractors.
In fiscal year 2021, the office levied 1,948 cases against mining companies. Paid assessments totaled $627,161. Of those 1,948 cases, 303 were delinquent.
The office conducted 4,953 inspections resulting in 6,679 citations.
Under HB 4840, the bill would still allow the office to immediately issue an order requiring a mine operator to evacuate an area where imminent danger exists, and permit inspectors to examine the scene of a fatal accident. The office would still be required to produce annual reports of all concerns or safety issues found.
But HB 4840 would eliminate a provision allowing miners to request the office have an immediate investigation made when they believe that dangerous conditions exist, instead only permitting miners to ask the office to work with mine management regarding safety concerns, unless there is a concern of imminent danger.
The bill would rename the Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety the Mine Safety Board and require that it meet quarterly, instead of monthly. Mine inspectors would visit mines as often as the office deems necessary, instead of a minimum of four times a year.
The legislation also would discontinue an appeals board that makes determinations on questions of miners’ entitlements due to withdrawal orders and discharge or discrimination appeals. Miners would instead have to file appeals in the circuit court in the county where the petitioner lives or where the mine is located.
Existing law provides for a mine rescue team to be set up for all mines with no backup team available within a one-hour drive to the mine. HB 4840 would establish that an office mine rescue team would be available for mines only if requested in writing by the mine operator.
“It’s important to remember that every mine safety law and regulation is written in the blood of dead miners,” Smith said. “Those who would eliminate the enforcement of those laws do a grave disservice to the memories of those miners who died, their families and, indeed, every miner who has come out of a mine safely since those laws were enacted.”