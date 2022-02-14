A bill easing aboveground storage tank regulations was rendered significantly more lenient toward oil and gas tank operators by an amendment added Monday on the floor of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
House Bill 2598 was amended to include tanks closest to public water intakes among those that would be exempted from mandated evaluations and certifications by registered professional engineers or other approved individuals under the state Aboveground Storage Tank Act.
The state defines zones of critical concern -- the areas nearest to water intakes -- as consisting of a five-hour water-travel time in streams to an intake.
The bill would allow tanks in that category with 210 barrels (8,820 gallons) or less of brine water and other fluids produced in connection with hydrocarbon production, transmission and storage to be self-inspected and self-certified by their owner or operator at least once per year and reported to the state.
Also covered by the exemption would be tanks with 10,000 gallons or less of sodium chloride or calcium chloride water for roadway snow and ice pretreatment.
Owners or operators would only have to perform and document secondary containment inspections at least once per month, less often than the current requirement that they be inspected once every two weeks.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Vice Chairman John Kelly, R-Wood, moved to amend the bill during Monday’s floor session, saying he did so at the request of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
DEP general counsel Jason Wandling agreed with committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, prior to the panel's approval of the bill last week that it was a "reasonable compromise," compared with last year’s version of HB 2598.
Last year’s HB 2598 would have fully exempted the category of tanks closest to water intakes holding up to nearly 9,000 gallons of oil or gas from regulation under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act, which requires registration and certified inspection of such tanks, as well as the submission of spill-prevention response plans.
The Legislature passed the Aboveground Storage Tank Act in 2014 in response to the Elk River chemical spill in January of that year that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people.
Nearly 11,000 gallons of a mixture of a coal-cleaning solvent and polyglycol ethers escaped a Freedom Industries aboveground storage tank and flowed downstream to the intake of a West Virginia American Water treatment facility 1 1/2 miles downriver.
The Legislature has gradually weakened its oversight of oil and gas tanks since then.
The exemptions started a year after the Elk River spill, when the Legislature in 2015 scaled back the Aboveground Storage Tank Act to only require inspection of tanks that contain either 50,000 gallons or more of hazardous material or are located within a zone of critical concern.
In 2017, the Legislature carved out an exemption for tanks outside of zones of critical concern.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, objected to the amendment on the House floor Monday in the session’s only discussion of the bill.
“[This amendment] is about weakening regulations for those oil and gas waste tanks that are closest to and upstream from our drinking water sources,” Hansen said. “So, for that reason, I’m opposing this amendment.”
Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said Monday the bill would enable producers “who operate on pretty thin margins” to keep wells in production.
“We’re very excited that they are supporting us in this effort to help keep these wells in service,” Burd said of the DEP.
The DEP, the Department of Health and Human Resources and water utilities feared that last year’s HB 2598 would reduce source-water protection for systems with tanks located in zones of critical concern.
The DEP currently must inspect tanks within zones of critical concern at least once every three years.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition opposes the latest version of HB 2598, noting that the produced water and crude oil in some tanks contain pollutants harmful to human health.
“When it comes to protecting our public drinking water supplies, we all have a stake in the matter,” Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in an email. “It doesn't seem like too much to expect a tank owner to accept more responsibility if they are located within a zone of critical concern of a public water system. It's about doing their part as a good corporate neighbor to invest in the protection of the health of our citizens.”
Rosser also criticized the Energy and Manufacturing Committee for dispensing with a planned second committee reference to the Health and Human Services Committee with Wandling’s blessing that she said would have “made total sense,” given health concerns with the bill.
“[It] would have afforded more opportunity for citizens to understand and weigh in on the bill before it goes to the floor,” Rosser said.