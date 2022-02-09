The West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee has advanced a watered down version of a bill passed by the House of Delegates last year that would have relaxed oversight of certain oil and gas tanks located near public water intakes.
The new, heavily amended version of House Bill 2598 does not roll back exemptions for aboveground storage tanks within zones of critical concern, which the state defines as consisting of a five-hour water-travel time in streams to a water intake.
HB 2598 does relax oversight of tanks not located in zones of critical concern containing 210 barrels (8,820 gallons) or less of brine water and other fluids produced in connection with hydrocarbon production, transmission and storage, as well as tanks containing 10,000 gallons or less of sodium chloride or calcium chloride water for roadway snow and ice pretreatment.
HB 2598 exempts tanks in those categories from mandated evaluations and certifications by registered professional engineers or other approved individuals under the state Aboveground Storage Tank Act. The bill would allow those tanks to be self-inspected and self-certified by their owner or operator at least once per year and reported to the state.
Owners or operators would have to perform and document secondary containment inspections at least once per month, less often than the current requirement that they be inspected once every two weeks.
Committee counsel Robert Akers and Department of Environmental Protection General Counsel Jason Wandling noted that secondary containment inspections are currently required every two weeks.
HB 2598 has also been amended to prohibit the state Department of Environmental Protection from requiring regulated tanks to be lifted or moved during an inspection in the absence of a confirmed release. Akers said that provision was added out of fear that the tank might be damaged and a release triggered by tank movement during an inspection.
“There haven’t been any problems with this to my knowledge or the committee’s knowledge, but it’s better safe to have this in [the bill] than sorry,” Akers said.
Akers said the changes to the bill were made at the request of the Department of Environmental Protection and state Division of Highways.
In response to questioning from committee Chair Bill Anderson, R-Wood, Wandling said the bill was a reasonable compromise compared with last year’s version of HB 2598.
The Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Health and Human Resources and water utilities feared that last year’s HB 2598 would reduce source water protection for systems with tanks located in zones of critical concern.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, objected to the latest version of HB 2598, arguing in part that its easing of regulations wouldn’t save tank owners and operators enough money to justify increased human health risks from potential water contamination.
The committee discarded a planned reference of the bill to the House Health and Human Services Committee, voting instead to refer it to the full House for consideration after Wandling said he had no reservations with the move.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser objected to the committee’s advancement of HB 2598 in part for dispensing with a second committee reference to the Health and Human Services Committee that she said would have “made total sense” given health concerns with the bill.
“[It] would have afforded more opportunity for citizens to understand and weigh in on the bill before it goes to the floor,” Rosser said in an email.
The Legislature passed the Aboveground Storage Tank Act in 2014 in response to the Elk River chemical spill in January of that year that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people.
Nearly 11,000 gallons of a mixture of a coal-cleaning solvent and polyglycol ethers escaped a Freedom Industries aboveground storage tank and flowed downstream to the intake of a West Virginia American Water treatment facility a mile-and-a-half downriver.