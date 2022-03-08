The full West Virginia House of Delegates is slated to consider a bill that would restrict state banking contracts with financial institutions that divest from fossil fuel energy companies.
The House Finance Committee on Monday afternoon advanced Senate Bill 262, which would allow the state treasurer to refuse to enter into or remain in banking contracts with financial institutions that take any action “intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company” because the company engages in fossil fuel-based energy activity.
SB 262 already passed the Senate in a 31-2 vote in January despite provoking criticism that it overreaches in response to private-sector decisions and may be unconstitutional.
Backers of SB 262, chiefly state Treasurer Riley Moore, have argued that the legislation is needed to send a message to financial institutions that the state doesn’t wish to do business with companies that divest from coal and other fossil fuel companies.
The bill would require the treasurer to post a list of restricted financial institutions on the treasurer’s website and update it annually, or more often if the treasurer considers it necessary.
SB 262 would allow the treasurer to disqualify restricted financial institutions from the competitive bidding process. It also would require the treasurer to remove from the list a restricted financial institution that “provides information demonstrating, to the Treasurer’s satisfaction, that it is not engaged in a boycott of energy companies.”
The Banking and Insurance Committee previously amended the Senate-approved version of the bill to require the treasurer to give written notice to a financial institution that it will be included on the list 45 days prior to its inclusion on the list unless it demonstrates within 30 days that it is not boycotting energy companies. The Senate version of the bill only required notifying the financial institution upon its inclusion on the list.
The committee also amended the bill to prohibit the treasurer from depending solely on statements or complaints from an energy company or media reports of a financial institution’s boycott of energy companies in deciding whether to include the institution on the restricted list.
Moore has acknowledged that the legislation does not address financial institutions that lack policy statements on doing business with fossil fuel industries but nevertheless don’t make loans to companies in those industries.
Moore has told state lawmakers that he anticipates SB 262 would affect two of 30 financial institutions where the state has deposits.
The ACLU of West Virginia has opposed the bill, arguing that it likely violates the First Amendment by punishing boycotts that the organization says are protected as a form of speech by the amendment.
Moore announced in January that the Board of Treasury Investments no longer would use a BlackRock Inc. investment fund as part of its banking transactions after the New York-based asset manager urged companies to embrace investment strategies that assess climate risk as climate change worsens. Chaired by Moore, the Board of Treasury Investments is a five-member panel that manages the state’s short-term investments.
But BlackRock held coal industry investments totaling $84.3 billion as of last year, according to a report from the German environmental and human rights organization Urgewald and other environmental groups.
BlackRock published a letter in January from chairman and CEO Larry Fink to CEOs of companies that BlackRock clients are invested in noting that BlackRock does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy.
BlackRock spokesman Ed Sweeney said in an email in January that the company is a “strong supporter of West Virginia and its economy.” BlackRock has invested about $1 billion in bonds issued by companies and state and local government entities based in West Virginia, Sweeney said. The company has invested another $500 million in publicly traded companies based in the state, he added.
West Virginia’s choice to cling to coal has made the state a higher investment risk.
S&P Global Ratings, a New York-based credit ratings agency, said in a May 2021 analysis of West Virginia’s credit that the state presents high environmental investment risk because of its “high penetration” of coal, oil and gas production activities and potential for policy and regulatory challenges to those industries from decarbonization efforts and the global economy’s transition to renewable energy.
SB 262 comes amid the rise of environmental, social and governance investing. ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns.
As climate change consciousness has grown in recent years, so has investor and public demand for ESG programs, prompting companies to release ESG metrics.
U.S.-based banks in the U.N.-convened, industry-led Net-Zero Banking Alliance committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 include Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton said last month that Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan had denied financing to members of the trade association. Hamilton called SB 262 “insightful and progressive legislation.”
Supporters of the bill have referenced a law Texas passed last year to prohibit state agencies from contracting with companies that boycott fossil fuel energy companies. That law is more expansive than SB 262, which, unlike the Texas legislation, does not include pension funds in the state money not to be invested in financial institutions that decide to longer do business with fossil fuel companies.