A bill that proponents say would encourage chemical companies to provide aid when disaster strikes advanced to the full House of Delegates for consideration Wednesday.
The House Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 2605, which backers call a 'Good Samaritan' law.
HB 2605 holds that people who give aid to a person without payment in an emergency or disaster aren’t liable for civil damages for “acts or omissions” at the scene. People trained in a qualified emergency services program who give advice, assistance, equipment or materials to a person in an emergency or disaster without payment also wouldn’t be liable for civil damages for “acts or omissions” at the scene.
The bill defines emergency services as any mine rescue, hazardous or chemical substance, and hazardous waste response services.
“I think we've qualified this in such a way, carefully, that I think it's a good bill,” Judiciary Vice Chairman Tom Fast, R-Fayette, said.
West Virginia Manufacturers Association president Rebecca McPhail had urged lawmakers to consider removing civil liability along the lines of HB 2605 at an interim legislative committee meeting last fall.
Judiciary Minority Chairman Joey Garcia, D-Marion, thanked McPhail and called the problem HB 2605 was designed to solve “narrowly defined.”
“[I]t’s related to especially different chemical companies and manufacturers that may have the ability to help and provide mutual aid,” Garcia said. “And they were tentative to do so or at least their upper management would be tentative to do so because of the possibility of liability, and there are situations like this, that I think merit providing for the public good.”
HB 2605 could be especially relevant in the Kanawha Valley given its high concentration of chemical facilities.
After a December 2020 chemical explosion at an Optima Belle LLC facility at Chemours’ site in Belle that killed one facility worker and injured two others, a Chemours site fire brigade identified the presence of chemicals at the incident for other emergency responders when they arrived.
West Virginia has been the focus of more completed U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board investigations than any other state except Texas since 2006.
