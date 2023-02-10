Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Securitization talk
West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane told a state legislative committee Thursday a bill it advanced would allow her agency to let electric utilities securitize and spread out costs over time in an effort to shield customers from rate shock.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider legislation that would authorize state utility regulators to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.

The House Finance Committee advanced House Bill 3308 to the full House Thursday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

