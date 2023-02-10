The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider legislation that would authorize state utility regulators to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
The House Finance Committee advanced House Bill 3308 to the full House Thursday.
Securitization is designed to lower electricity rates by replacing a utility’s rate of return on its investment capital with low-interest bonds paid back over a long period, reducing utility debt. The process may stretch out cost recovery over a longer period of time, resulting in lower rates.
Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane told the committee the bill would let her agency allow American Electric Power or FirstEnergy to securitize and spread out costs over time, depending on bonding, in an effort to shield customers from rate shock.
“[T]his would allow a refinancing, give AEP cash, and then we can spread the cost out over X number of years and hopefully, if we chose to do so, lessen the rate impact to customers,” Lane said.
Spokespeople for AEP subsidiary Appalachian Power and FirstEnergy both asserted Friday HB 3308 would help ensure lower costs for customers.
Appalachian Power supports HB 3308, company spokesman Phil Moye said, adding that securitizing an asset could lower costs to customers by financing repayment at a lesser rate of return.
“By using the lower financing options provided in the bill, electric companies would be able to spread costs that are reflected in bills over a longer period of time at a lower financing rate,” FirstEnergy spokeswoman Hannah Catlett similarly said.
Under HB 3308, a public electric utility couldn’t close any electric generating plant or unit without the PSC’s prior approval.
Per the bill, a utility would have to recover all capital, operating and maintenance costs of a retiring electric generating plant or unit from West Virginia customers if regulators in another jurisdiction order the utility to cease the generator’s operations and costs previously had been shared through an allocation process for ratemaking.
The American Electric Power-controlled Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County has been the subject of differing rulings from West Virginia and Kentucky utility regulators in recent years.
In 2021, the Kentucky Public Service Commission rejected a request by AEP subsidiary Kentucky Power to approve wastewater treatment and compliance upgrades at the Mitchell plant, instead approving only enough environmental improvements to keep the plant federally compliant and operating through 2028.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission approved the upgrades at the plant half-owned by Kentucky Power and fellow AEP subsidiary Wheeling Power, resulting in an increased burden for the latter state’s ratepayers.
The West Virginia and Kentucky public service commissions also have outlined different frameworks for the potential sale of Kentucky Power’s share of the Mitchell plant to Wheeling Power.
In an October 2022 agreement filed with the federal Securities & Exchange Commission, AEP and Liberty Utilities agreed to negotiate a replacement of an operating agreement for the Mitchell plant that includes the right of Wheeling Power to acquire the remaining interest in Mitchell on or after Dec. 31, 2028.
The parties agreed to negotiate the new agreement after closing the sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied a proposed $2.6 billion sale of Kentucky Power and other assets from AEP to Liberty in December.
AEP has said it’s working with Liberty to determine how to obtain approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Moye said Appalachian Power doesn’t intend to use this HB 3308 to request any power plant closure.