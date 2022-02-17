The West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill following through on a state Department of Environmental Protection proposal to shore up its financially vulnerable mine cleanup program.
The DEP’s proposal was a response to federal regulators requiring the agency to propose a change to its reclamation program after they found that the agency failed to accurately estimate reclamation obligations.
Advanced by the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee without discussion Thursday, House Bill 4758 would require the DEP to develop and maintain a database to track reclamation liabilities, including water treatment, at coal mining operations in the state permitted after Aug. 3, 1977. That’s the date that the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Act became law.
The legislation established a regulatory program to ensure that surface coal mining operations initiated or in existence after that date are reclaimed properly.
The federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement instructed the agency to submit an amendment to its reclamation program within 60 days in August.
Glenda Owens, the office’s deputy director, said in an Aug. 23 letter to DEP Secretary Harold Ward that the office had determined through a joint review with the department that the program “has not taken sufficient steps” to make sure it’s estimating reclamation obligations correctly.
Ward submitted the proposed change in an Oct. 18 letter to Owens in which he said that his agency must first seek approval for the proposal from the Governor’s Office. Upon approval, Ward said, the program amendment would be introduced as a bill in the state Legislature when the 2022 legislative session began.
HB 4758 would require the DEP to update the information in the database on a quarterly basis starting in July 2022 to ensure that actuarial studies of the state’s Special Reclamation Fund and Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund are based on accurate figures.
Ward noted in the letter that Owens had asked his agency to propose a plan of action and timetable to get the needed information and make a demonstration regarding reclamation liabilities, the interrelation between penal bonds and the solvency of the state’s financial assurance program.
In her letter to Ward, Owens cited a report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
The Post Audit Division report found the department has failed to comply with state and federal law in reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will need hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites under federal regulations.
Liabilities for permits issued before July 2019 will total nearly $500 million over the next 20 years, according to an actuary for the state’s reclamation fund advisory council. That council was itself created two decades ago in response to the OSMRE threatening a partial takeover of the state’s reclamation program over liability estimation concerns.
State code already requires the DEP to conduct formal actuarial studies every two years and conduct informal reviews annually on its Special Reclamation Fund and Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund.
The former fund is supported mainly by a 27.9-cent tax on every short ton of coal produced in the state. The latter fund was created in 2008 to ensure a dependable source of capital to reclaim and restore water treatment systems on forfeited sites.
But state environmental regulators aren’t doing enough to hold coal companies accountable for reclamation liabilities, according to auditors.
Coal companies holding inactive permits are required to maintain bonds equal to estimated reclamation costs, but the DEP doesn’t enforce the stipulation, according to auditors. The agency accepts awards that reduce coal companies’ bonding amounts at the reclamation fund’s expense. The DEP also has ignored its own policy by approving permit applications for companies with reclamation tax delinquencies, auditors said.
Current bond limits aren’t enough to cover the escalating cost of reclamation, placing state reclamation funding at risk of insolvency, the audit said. There is no sign of contingency plans if funds become insolvent, according to the audit.
Insolvency could result in the OSMRE revoking its approval for West Virginia to adjust its surface coal mining program and pass state-specific legislation, the audit cautioned.
Both the OSMRE and the DEP have moved toward greater oversight of West Virginia’s mine reclamation program after lawsuits from environmental groups.
The OSMRE’s August letter to the DEP followed a federal lawsuit that the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the Sierra Club and the since-disbanded Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition filed in May saying the office had failed to require more stringent requirements for the state’s program that would ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds.
The lawsuit settled in December after the DEP’s proposed reclamation program change alleged that the federal office should have taken action toward stronger requirements for the program after the DEP notified the office of a significant change in the state’s reclamation program in December 2020.
The DEP did so after the same three environmental groups sued the agency in federal court in July 2020, arguing that the agency should have informed the OSMRE that some permit holders had or would become insolvent after the agency reported the costs of reclaiming and remediating sites left behind by a shuttered coal company totaled more than $230 million.
In March 2020, the department sued in Kanawha County Circuit Court to appoint a special receiver to assume the responsibilities of ERP Environmental Fund Inc., a company that acquired more than 100 mining permits after Patriot Coal Corp.’s bankruptcy in 2015.
ERP laid off all its employees and management, as of March 2020, and ceased operations, according to the department’s motion.
The agency said in its circuit court lawsuit that the state Special Reclamation Fund would assume responsibility for reclaiming and remediating all of ERP’s mining sites, the environmental groups’ complaint says. That could potentially “overwhelm the fund both financially and administratively,” with many of ERP’s sites “expected to begin to threaten imminent and identifiable harm to the environment and the public health and safety,” according to the complaint.
The three environmentalist groups dropped their lawsuit on Dec. 31, 2020, a day after the department notified the OSMRE of a “significant event” affecting the implementation or enforcement of its bonding program, as required by federal law, related to the ERP insolvency.