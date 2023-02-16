Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Reynolds rankled

West Virginia Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, is lead sponsor of a bill aimed at cracking down on rail carriers that he argued was watered down too much by a House committee that advanced the bill Tuesday. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A West Virginia House committee passed a watered-down version of a bill Tuesday that originally would have created a system of fines for the state Public Service Commission to impose on railroad companies for safety and operational violations.

House Bill 3059’s lead sponsor, Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, a railroad terminal manager, told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee the bill’s fines were key provisions of the bill aimed at holding railroads responsible for what he said was illegally blocking crossings and failing to move coal.

