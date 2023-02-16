West Virginia Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, is lead sponsor of a bill aimed at cracking down on rail carriers that he argued was watered down too much by a House committee that advanced the bill Tuesday.
A West Virginia House committee passed a watered-down version of a bill Tuesday that originally would have created a system of fines for the state Public Service Commission to impose on railroad companies for safety and operational violations.
House Bill 3059’s lead sponsor, Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, a railroad terminal manager, told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee the bill’s fines were key provisions of the bill aimed at holding railroads responsible for what he said was illegally blocking crossings and failing to move coal.
“We’re losing a lot of money from severance [tax] from trains not moving,” Reynolds said. “So I brought the bill out to get some of our money back.”
But committee counsel said the PSC approved language for a committee substitute version of the bill that removed the fines, saying the agency concluded that the fine provisions were superseded by federal authority.
Reynolds called on the state Public Service Commission to “step up.”
“I personally think the [original] language needs to go back in,” Reynolds told the committee before it advanced the bill to the full House of Delegates without it.
PSC spokeswoman Karen Hall noted Wednesday that the Surface Transportation Board and the Federal Railroad Administration, both federal agencies, have jurisdiction over railroads.
Surface Transportation Board spokesman Michael Booth noted Monday his agency is the “economic regulator” between the two agencies, covering issues like mergers and permits.
“Federal preemption is a complicated legal issue,” Booth said in an email. “In general, if there is a federal law that covers an issue with the national rail system, state and local law may not be enforceable.”
The Federal Railroad Administration, which regulates rail safety, did not respond to a request for comment.
Last year, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that federal law prevents enforcement of an Ohio law against trains blocking railroad crossings for more than five minutes.
“[T]he regulation of railroad transportation is a matter of federal law, and the federal government alone has the power to address the threat to public safety caused by blocked crossings,” Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote in the court’s lead opinion.
The original version of HB 3059 would have imposed $500 to $1,000 fines for railroad violations of any state law, fines of up to $500 and imprisonment for up to one year for disobeying PSC orders prohibiting trains from running over defective track, and fines up to $500 and imprisonment from one to five years for willful violations of PSC orders.
The committee substitute version of HB 3059 the House will consider gives the PSC the power to inspect a railroad’s “books and papers” and examine any railroad employee under oath.
Any railroad or railroad agent that doesn’t comply with a commission subpoena within a reasonable time would still be subject to penalties under state code that include fines of $200 to $5,000 and imprisonment of up to one year under the committee substitute version of HB 3059.
HB 3059 would in part require railroads to “furnish reasonably adequate service and facilities” with just and reasonable charges. Under HB 3059, railroad companies would have to provide an alternative entry and exit way when performing maintenance or construction done in communities with one road in and out of the community.
CSX representative Randy Marcus cited the Surface Transportation Board and Federal Railroad Administration in reporting a company lawyer’s opinion that the introduced version of HB 3059 would have preempted federal law.
Much of the meeting consisted of lawmaker complaints about what they said was a lack of cooperation from CSX Transportation.
“As a contractor in this state who lays utility lines, there is a standing order in my office that we don’t bid any projects that cross CSX railroads, that if we look at them and [CSX is] there, we don’t even touch it,” Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, said. “Because you have no idea the cost the delays and then the further just disrespect for all your project that is going to go on.”
But Reynolds spoke to a deeper concern that has emerged in response to a derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this month that has sparked environmental health concerns throughout the Upper Ohio Valley and beyond.
“The railroads . . . they hire folks and they’re furloughing as fast as they’re hiring,” Reynolds said. “So they’re shorthanded on people. That’s why trains don’t move.”
Major railroad cutbacks on employees have fueled rail safety worries.
Over the previous six years, CSX, Norfolk Southern and four other major rail carriers slashed their workforce by 29%, or by 45,000 employees, the Surface Transportation Board said last year.
“Just the hire people back,” Reynolds said. “Let’s go to work.”
