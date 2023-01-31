Eligible electric bicycle use will expand in West Virginia if a bill approved by a state House committee Tuesday becomes law.
The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee advanced House Bill 2062, which would allow Class 2 electric bicycle use in West Virginia and ease restrictions on Class 3 electric bicycle use.
State law currently doesn’t provide for Class 2 electric bicycles, which HB 2062 would define as having a motor used exclusively to propel the bike that can’t assist when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.
Electric bicycles have a small electric motor that helps power the bike.
State code does provide for Class 1 and Class 3 electric bicycles.
Class 1 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and stop assisting when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour, according to state code. Class 3 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and that stop assisting when the bike reaches 28 miles per hour, per state law.
HB 2062 would lift the state’s prohibition of Class 3 electric bicycle use on non-highway or non-roadway bike paths, multiuse or single-use trails.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, underscored the bill’s stated intent to “increase access to public lands that may otherwise be inaccessible to those with disabilities, health issues or age-related limitations.”
West Virginia State Parks Chief Bradley Reed said he had never heard a complaint about excessive electric bicycle speed from a park user or customer.
Delegate George Miller, R-Morgan, expressed concern that electric bicycle use on trails could lead to gas-powered engines on trails.
“I think that would also require legislation,” Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said.
Joseph Overbaugh, chief operating officer of Fission Cycles LLC, had told state lawmakers during an interim legislative session in November that he was working with Tully on a bill to ease state electric bicycle restrictions. Fission Cycles LLC is a Davisville-based electric bicycle manufacturer.
Lawmakers referred HB 2062 to the House Judiciary Committee.
