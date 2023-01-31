Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Eligible electric bicycle use will expand in West Virginia if a bill approved by a state House committee Tuesday becomes law.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee advanced House Bill 2062, which would allow Class 2 electric bicycle use in West Virginia and ease restrictions on Class 3 electric bicycle use.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

