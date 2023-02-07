A West Virginia panel of lawmakers has advanced a bill that would impose significant restrictions and an annual excise tax on forest carbon offset agreements, sparking criticism that it would adversely affect private forestland owners and could be unconstitutional.
House Bill 3294 would introduce registration requirements and a 20-year maximum term for forest carbon offset agreements as well as an excise tax of 15% to 30% on gross payments from them.
HB 3294’s supporters, led by House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, contend the bill’s maximum term length is needed to protect the state’s timber industry and keep landowners from getting locked into agreements that lag behind rising prices over time.
The committee approved HB 3294 after representatives from the Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit that works to enroll West Virginia landowners in carbon offset agreements, the West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association and the West Virginia Farm Bureau spoke out against the bill.
“We’re about responsible land management, and at the end of the day, we don’t want the government telling us what to do with our land,” West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association executive director Michael Haid said. “And that’s kind of the bottom line.”
Forest carbon offset agreements are deals in which forest landowners profit from businesses or individuals investing in environmental projects paying to offset their carbon emissions that pollute the atmosphere and warm the world, resulting in increasingly destructive extreme weather patterns.
Carbon offset agreements enable the carbon sequestered by enrolled landowners to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits. Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Landowners profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee’s Republican supermajority voted 21-3 along party lines Tuesday to send HB 3294 to the House Finance Committee.
HB 3294’s definition of carbon offset agreements includes contracts, leases and easements.
Any parties entering or already entered into agreements would have to apply to the State Tax Department for an initial business registration certificate within 60 days, reporting the names and addresses of all parties to the agreement, the length of the agreement, any offset program with which the agreement is intended to comply, and all restrictions placed on real estate covered by the agreement.
HB 3294 would levy an annual excise tax of 30% for carbon offset agreements found to prevent economic development or “substantially” restrict timbering or other mineral severance and an annual excise tax of 15% for agreements that don’t. The tax would be paid by the party looking to sequester the carbon.
HB 3294 would allow offset agreement renewals of up to 20 years beyond the initial 20-year term.
HB 3294 doesn’t cover instruments for injecting and containing carbon or other greenhouse gases underground, holding that those don’t limit real estate development like carbon offset agreements. Concerns over how or whether the Legislature will address the state’s growing carbon credit economy come with the territory.
More than 12 million acres of forestland stretch across West Virginia, covering 79% of the state. It’s the third-most heavily forested state in the nation, making it prime real estate for carbon offsets.
But HB 3294’s opponents told the committee it could narrow income streams for farmers and other landowners.
West Virginia Farm Bureau government affairs director Dwayne O’Dell said his group has members who want the option of carbon offset agreements as an alternative income source.
“[A]nytime we deviate from our basic capitalism principles where government interjects itself into ... a private contract, that’s where we have some problems with the bill,” O’Dell said.
Nature Conservancy government relations director Dave Zielonka said his organization helps conserve and manage more than 130 acres of land across West Virginia, working with landowners often in conjunction with the American Forestry Foundation to enroll up plots of 4,000 acres into the Family Forest Carbon Program.
That program gives landowners professional expertise and guidance to help them transition to sustainable management of their forestland.
“If you have ... 3,000 acres of land, you are encouraged to harvest up to 25% of that, and for the 75% of that land that you preserve, you are paid to maintain that land in conjunction with the forester here in the state,” Zielonka explained. “So those carbon offsets are then sold to energy companies that operate here in West Virginia who require those to do their business.”
Haid reported a Land and Mineral Owners Association member in a carbon offset agreement had more timber cut on their land in an agreement than had been cut in 150 previous years of business.
“Our members are upset about this bill. They don’t like it. It removes a key revenue stream that wasn’t available a few years ago,” Haid said, adding that many of his members’ properties are “mined out,” resulting in a desire for new land uses.
Zielonka argued that HB 3294 would violate the Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution prohibiting private property to be taken for public use without just compensation and deprivation of private property without due process of law, respectively.
Along party lines, the committee rejected an amendment offered by Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, that would have eliminated the excise tax while keeping the rest of the bill intact.
“I don’t know what we’re doing,” Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said. “We can leave this room, and every time we hear the word capitalism on the floor or in another committee, we can remember this bill that reached out, grabbed capitalism by the throat and threw it down the hall.”
Committee Vice Chair Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, defended the bill, saying it was crafted to guard against contracts that don’t allow timber harvesting.
HB 3294 proponents say 100-year agreements for state forestlands enrolled in a California greenhouse gas reduction program unfairly binds future landowners. The cap-and-trade program overseen by the California Air Resources Board allows timber harvesting.
Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, has said that private carbon offset deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
Shirley told lawmakers last year active forest carbon offset projects covered at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the southern and central parts of West Virginia.