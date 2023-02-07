Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A West Virginia panel of lawmakers has advanced a bill that would impose significant restrictions and an annual excise tax on forest carbon offset agreements, sparking criticism that it would adversely affect private forestland owners and could be unconstitutional.

House Bill 3294 would introduce registration requirements and a 20-year maximum term for forest carbon offset agreements as well as an excise tax of 15% to 30% on gross payments from them.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236

or mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you