Lead sponsor

West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood (standing), is lead sponsor of the bill which would set a penalty for nonpayment of royalties under the terms of oil and natural gas leases during production from conventional vertical wells.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A panel of West Virginia legislators has approved a bill designed to discourage nonpayment of royalties due from oil, natural gas or natural gas liquids production.

The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Tuesday advanced House Bill 3335, which would set a penalty for nonpayment of royalties under oil and natural gas leases during production from conventional vertical wells.

