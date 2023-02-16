West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood (standing), is lead sponsor of the bill which would set a penalty for nonpayment of royalties under the terms of oil and natural gas leases during production from conventional vertical wells.
A panel of West Virginia legislators has approved a bill designed to discourage nonpayment of royalties due from oil, natural gas or natural gas liquids production.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Tuesday advanced House Bill 3335, which would set a penalty for nonpayment of royalties under oil and natural gas leases during production from conventional vertical wells.
Vertical wells involve drilling vertically into the ground.
Under HB 3335, any lessee or operator of oil, natural gas, or natural gas liquids who fails to pay a royalty payment for mineral production to a lessor under the terms of a lease or other agreement within six months after the date payment is due would be liable for three times the market value of the extracted minerals for which payment is due. The lessee or operator also would be liable for attorney’s fees.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced the bill with little discussion to the House Judiciary Committee.
HB 3335’s lead sponsor is Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, chairman of the Energy and Manufacturing committee.
The House has not yet taken up two bills supported by the West Virginia Royalty Owners Association designed to benefit royalty owners.
HB 3333 would create a tax credit for taxes paid for a royalty interest. HB 3334 would prohibit appraised value of royalty interest from exceeding the average actual sale price of similar royalty interests. Deputy Majority Whip Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, is lead sponsor of both bills.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.