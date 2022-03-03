A West Virginia House legislative committee has signed off on a bill that would create an insurance company intended to keep the state’s mine cleanup funds from slipping further toward insolvency.
But lawmakers have yet to determine where the $50 million that the legislation would require to set up the company will come from.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee green-lit Senate Bill 1 Thursday, referring it to the House Finance Committee.
The committee’s approval followed acknowledgment from members for and against the bill that the Legislature bears responsibility for the state’s mine reclamation funding program becoming a grave liability risk.
“A lot of it is our fault because we’ve not stepped in as other states have to correct this,” Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, said.
Led in sponsorship by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, SB 1 would create a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company funded by $50 million from what the bill states would be funds specified by the Department of Environmental Protection. Committee counsel Robert Akers interpreted the bill to require the funding to come from the DEP.
DEP chief spokesman Terry Fletcher declined comment on SB 1 Thursday.
DEP Secretary Harold Ward said during an agency budget presentation before the Senate Finance Committee in January that his agency does not have the funding the legislation calls for to launch the insurance company.
“[T]he agency has been clear that it does not have the funds in its current budget,” Fletcher said in an email Thursday.
The bill aims to protect the state’s Special Reclamation Fund from further financial strain as the coal industry declines further, resulting in a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
The latest actuarial report indicates that projected liabilities to the state’s Special Reclamation Fund and Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund combined for land reclamation, water capital, maintenance and operations costs and administrative expenses for the next 20 years amounts to just over $564.8 million, Fletcher noted Thursday.
SB 1 sailed through the Senate in a 32-0 vote on Jan. 26.
The $50 million deposit would be considered a noninterest loan and would be paid back as credits as mine reclamation activities are completed. The bill prohibits drawing from the state’s Special Reclamation Fund to provide seed money for the fund.
The bill’s proponents say it would be similar to medical malpractice and workers’ compensation mutual insurance companies that the state established in the 2000s.
Those companies were formed in response to physicians leaving the state and the formerly state-run workers’ compensation program carrying unfunded liabilities of more than $3 billion, respectively.
West Virginia Coal Association Chris Hamilton endorsed the bill Thursday, calling it “insightful and proactive” and poised to relieve concern over future liabilities.
Blair praised the work of David Rader with both mutual insurance companies. Rader offered to come out of retirement to aid the proposed mining mutual insurance company’s launch, having stepped down as president and CEO of the medical liability insurance company, West Virginia Mutual Insurance Company, at the end of 2011.
Participation would be voluntary for mine operators.
A report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
The Post Audit Division report found that state lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting the state’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, predicted that the mining mutual insurance company would attract high-risk mine operators and require dipping into the state’s general revenue to keep the company going.
“[T]hey’re the ones that can’t get bonded through the private sector,” Hansen said. “And what that tells me is there’s a relatively high likelihood that the $50 million is eventually going to be used to pay for reclamation liabilities, and that they’re going to come back to us for even more.”
Hansen argued that that potential risk posed by SB 1 to state taxpayers was too great.
But Graves contended that since with the likelihood of the DEP on the hook for coal companies no longer able to cover their reclamation responsibilities anyway, the mining mutual insurance company could allow the state to stabilize the market.
“[It’s] money we would have to shell out for that anyway,” Graves said.
Akers noted that some coal companies are having trouble obtaining bonds as their bonding risk rises due to the industry’s decline.
“I just don’t think it’s a great idea to essentially be ‘The Price is Right’ and tell all of the riskiest companies out there to come on down,” Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, said.
The June audit report observed that unlike other states, West Virginia has a mining reclamation program that doesn’t have statutory limits on the amount of reclamation surety bond coverage a surety company may issue either in individual bonds or in an aggregate amount.
Five companies hold 91% of the state’s coal mining reclamation bonds, according to the audit report. Indemnity National Insurance Company holds 67% of the total alone at $620 million.
The report recommended the Legislature impose maximum thresholds on the face value of reclamation bonds permitted to be underwritten by a single surety company.
Such limits should include both single bond issuances plus the company’s aggregate issuances of reclamation bonds, the report suggested.
Those and other recommendations have gone unmentioned during the Legislature’s consideration of SB 1.
“[W]e’re not looking at any of those fixes,” Hansen said. “We’re looking at something that’s pumping tens to hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to propping up a single industry that should be able to bond themselves and take care of their own responsibilities.”