A panel of West Virginia lawmakers has approved legislation that would allow coal companies to claim tax credits to reduce their severance tax liability at an estimated cost to the state of $70 million per year.
House Bill 3133‘s stated aim is to encourage greater investment in coal production and processing facilities by creating tax credits for coal severance taxpayers that make road improvements.
The House Technology and Infrastructure Committee advanced HB 3133 to the House Finance Committee Thursday.
“[I]t’s really to help incentivize further development and continue the operations of the mining industry around the state,” West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton told the committee prior to its approval of the bill.
Under HB 3133, severance taxpayers could receive tax credits for expenses on projects approved by the state Department of Transportation.
Severance taxpayers would have to apply to the DOT for project approval before construction begins, but could choose the projects themselves.
“[T]he coal company would come to us and propose a project,” interim State Highway Engineer Greg Bailey told the committee. “From the highway department standpoint, what we would look at is, is the improvement needed? Is it beneficial and does it serve the public good?”
Bailey said the DOT has similar agreements with the oil and gas industry, but with no tax credits attached.
“We get a benefit of an improved road,” Bailey said. “It may not be one that we planned to do, like with the oil and gas industry, sometimes they’ll widen a road significantly more than we would necessarily need it to be widened, but it benefits them, and it works for us.”
A Department of Revenue fiscal note for HB 3133 projects the bill would result in an annual General Revenue Fund loss of approximately $70 million per year starting in fiscal year 2024 based on current coal prices and collection trends.
The fiscal note also said a revenue loss of up to $25 million could be expected for the rest of fiscal year 2023 based on an expectation of claims against monthly tax payments given the January 2023 effective date of the proposed tax credits.
The amount of the credit allowable under HB 3133 would be determined by multiplying the taxpayer’s road or highway infrastructure improvement expenses plus the taxpayer’s investment in coal production and processing facilities by 50%.
HB 3133 would create two tax credits — one credit equal to 50% of expenses from coal production and processing facilities, and one for expenses from a DOT-certified road or highway infrastructure improvement.
The bill sets a $100,000 limit for DOT-certified expenses on road or highway infrastructure upgrades.
The resulting tax credits could be used to offset up to 20% of severance taxpayer liability, with unused tax credits carried over for up to nine years.
But the fiscal note predicts the tax credit for coal operating expenses should be enough to fully offset 20% of coal severance tax liability without a need for additional benefits from the tax credit for highway improvement projects.
Technology and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, touted HB 3133 as proof lawmakers weren’t abandoning coal in intense House floor debates Thursday and Friday over a bill designed to supply $105 million in tax incentives for an energy storage technology company.
HB 2882, aimed at securing Form Energy’s planned iron-air battery manufacturing plant in Weirton, passed in a 69-25 vote Friday.
“It’s not just for building roads and those sorts of things,” Linville said of HB 3133 during Friday’s floor session. “That’s for their processing facilities. That’s for new improvements at their mines so that they’re able to produce more coal. But that’s not a one-time expenditure. In four years, that’s going to be more money than we’d ever consider for this [Form Energy] appropriation.”
HB 3133 comes four years after the enactment of a Legislature steam coal severance tax reduction from 5% to 3%. The Department of Revenue estimated that reduction would cost the state $64.1 million annually.
HB 3133’s advancement came hours after the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee approved a bill that would exempt steam coal sold to in-state power plants from coal severance tax. The Department of Revenue estimated that bill, SB 168, would cost the state $22 million annually.
A West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research study published last year projected the state’s coal production is expected to decline nearly 15% from 2022 through 2027, from roughly 81 million tons to 69 million tons.
Coal-fired power plants accounted for about 52% of total U.S. electricity generation in 1990. By 2021, that share had fallen to 18% — well below West Virginia’s nation-high clip of 91%, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.